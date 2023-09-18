Every Celebrity Breakup That's Left Us Heartbroken In 2023
2023 has been a rough year for celeb couples, to say the least. The past seven months have been a lot of things, but a period of romance certainly wasn’t one of them. Here are all of the celeb relationships that ended and (truly) broke our hearts this year.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (September)
After two years of marriage, the Positions singer and luxury real estate agent have separated following longtime speculation. While rumors of a divorce swirled for a while, TMZ officially reported that both parties filed for divorce today.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman (September)
These two have been together for over two decades — since 1996 — and are calling it quits. In a statement to People, they stated that they're focusing on "individual growth" at this time.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (September)
While we never thought we'd see this day, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially cut ties this year. The JoBro filed for divorce according to TMZ, citing complaints about her parenting and party lifestyle. But our allegiance lies with the Queen of the North — her silence says everything, while Joe just keeps digging a social hole for himself.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (August)
Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, reportedly separated in mid-August. The news came after some loosely-rooted cheating allegations pointed at Spears, alongside claims of verbal fights that have turned physical. Though not yet official, their union seems to be headed toward a legal split, as Asghari moved out of their home. As an anonymous source told TMZ, "it's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied (August)
After 11 years of marriage, actress Natalie Portman split from her husband following revelations of his affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly, though it seems that their marriage will not last.
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes (August)
Sophia and Grant filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage in August. The actress has also erased the last name “Hughes” from her Instagram bio.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick (August)
Sorry, Bachelorette fans. This is one couple that won't be making it to the altar. "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years," they said in a joint statement via social media. "Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike (July)
The Euphoria couple, who took their relationship public in February 2022, confirmed their split just a year later.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello (July)
We're seriously crying in the club over this one. 😢 After seven years of marriage, the most attractive couple in Hollywood called filed for divorce after growing apart. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the couple told Page Six in a statement.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford (May)
The Grammy award winning singer and The Neighbourhood frontman ended their relationship less than one year after sparking romance rumors.
"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," Eilish's rep told Us in May. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin (May)
This pair of high school sweethearts have only been married for three years, but they've been together forever. The former couple share two children together — Ezer Billie White and Dolores Wild White. Page Six reported that Timlin filed for divorce on Thursday, noting that neither responded to comment on the separation.
Brandon Jones and Serene Russell (May)
The season 8 Bachelor in Paradise couple (who were seemingly meant to be) called it quits after less than one year together.
“After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement on May 8. “We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye...We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals,” they concluded the statement alongside photos and videos of happy moments from their relationship."
Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards (May)
The Mamma Mia! musical matriarch and the music executive split — a pairing which boasted a 40 year age gap — amicably split after six months of dating and lots of engagement rumors.
“AE and Cher were never engaged and that ring he got her was just a gift,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “However, they had gotten very close and his son would even go over to Cher’s house in Malibu to play. Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago. There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann (May)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the retired athlete after 11 years of marriage and rumored bankruptcy. Reportedly, the Biermanns' home was seized by the bank due to insufficient payments, fueling the rumor mill even further. The relationship has been extremely dysfunctional since then, with Kim calling 911 just yesterday over an alleged kidnapping.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (April)
We are *sobbing* over the end of our girl T. Swift’s six year relationship. Though the couple hasn’t gone public with the news, social media is buzzing with sources and evidence of the pair’s split.
Gigi Paris and Glen Powell (April)
The Top Gun: Maverick star and the model split in April after three years of dating and raging cheating allegations. We can't help but think that Sydney Sweeney may have something to do with this...
Diddy and Yung Miami (April)
The City Girls member told The Cut in April that the twosome “had our own situation” for a period of time, but are no longer romantically involved.
“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” the rapper said. “We were f*cking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”
Halsey and Alev Aydin (April)
The Walls Could Talk singer filed for full custody of their son Ender after ending her relationship with Aydin earlier this year.
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan (April)
The Bachelor Nation couple called it quits months after rekindling their romance in late 2022.
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (March)
You know we HAD to include this messy breakup. Madix broke up with her Vanderpump Rulesco-stars after nearly a decade together, following the reveal of an explosive affair between Sandoval and fellow co-star Raquel Leviss. Oh and BTW – we’re totally #TeamAriana.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth (March)
The actress and media mogul has called it quits with her now ex-hubby of 12 years. Though the split seems amicable, as per their joint social media posts, we’re still in mourning.
Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios (March)
The TLC star confirmed her split from the NFL player after two years together. "I have a new apartment that I'm moving into," Olivia said in a TikTok video. "I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I've been kind of avoiding just because moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys, like, lived together—that's really hard."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid (February)
The rumored couple officially confirmed their relationship status on February 20–and that status is no longer together. The Oscar winner (who's notorious for dating young women) and the supermodel called it quits after several months of seeing each other.
"They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work," an insider told Us Weekly. "Gigi has no hard feelings towards Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways."
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun (February)
“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” an insider shared with Daily Mail.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (January)
The notoriously on-again, off-again couple are off once again. The scorned rapper and Lip Kit pioneer share two children, daughter Stormi and a son Aire, and remain strong coparents.
We’ve been heartbroken one too many times, so we’re requesting every celeb power couple to stay in love while our hearts heal.
