Spring fashion should be effortless, stylish, and most importantly, flattering for every body type. In the vein of ease, we like to keep a few simple outfit formulas on deck so deciding what to wear on sunny spring days isn’t a total chore! These 5 easy spring looks will have you feeling chic in no time, plus they complement your curves in all the best ways.

See our top 5 favorite spring outfit ideas for curvy gals that you’ll definitely wear on repeat.

1. Vest Top + Mid-Rise Jeans Target A New Day Long Line Vest Vest tops are undeniably trendy right now. Plus, they’re always going to be flattering on big busts and curves because you can adjust the buttons to your body accordingly!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Slouchy Jeans Opting for a basic white or black vest top and pairing it with some mid-rise baggy (or wide-leg!) jeans creates a nice contrast between dressier and more casual vibes, so your look can be comfy – but still polished. The sleeveless-ness of the vest top will keep you cool in warmer weather, too! From there, you can take the look in whatever way you want, wearing it with some sleek sandals or even cowgirl boots for western charm.

2. High-Waisted Linen Pants + Colorful Cardigan Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Super Wide-Leg Pants High-waisted anything can be a great option for accentuating your curves, but linen pants are simply the premier choice for braving the warmer temps of springtime with ease. Shop for pairs with a drawstring waist, so you have the option of gently cinching your waistline and cleaning up your look.

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater Matching a frill-free pair of high-waisted linen pants (think plain white or black, or a simple striped number) with a basic tank and a colorful cardigan is another stunning spring outfit option for curvy bodies. You’ll definitely want to reach for a cardigan on the lighter side, so you’re not stuck sweating too much. We recommend a butter yellow moment, since it’s the color of the season!

3. Biker Shorts + Long-Sleeve Button-Up Target All In Motion Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Bike Shorts Biker shorts for the win, we say! If comfort is where your heart lies, this spring outfit formula is as cozy as it gets. Put on some simple black biker shorts, then layer a lightweight long-sleeve button-up on top for perhaps the easiest look you’ve ever pulled together.

Quince Quince 100% Organic Cotton Gauze Long Sleeve Shirt This casual ‘fit looks great with platform sandals and sneakers alike, so the accessorizing is truly up to you.

4. Peplum Top + Wide-Leg Pants Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless Lace Ruffle Top Long gone are the exaggerated peplums of years past. Nowadays, you can find shirts with more subtle peplum shapes, all of which are supremely flattering for curvy body types because they create the illusion of a more seamless waistline.

Target A New Day Mid-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants To match the flared look of a peplum top, pair it with wide-leg pants for springtime. Whether it’s more of a linen material or just straight-up denim, it’ll mirror the peplum of it all and make you feel (and look!) oh-so cute. We love wearing this combo with loafers or ballet flats.

5. Mini Dress + Tall Boots Nordstrom Madewell Square Neck Linen Minidress Dresses are pretty much all we reach for come spring and summer. If you simply cannot stand the thought of pants in the heat, we hear ya.

Amazon Steve Madden Riggs Knee High Boots An easy spring outfit formula to put together would definitely be a breezy white mini dress alongside some taller boots to match your proportions! You can easily layer this one up with a cardigan, button-up shirt, or a denim jacket if you need more coverage.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.