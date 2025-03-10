Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Just Made The Sweetest Pregnancy Announcement!

Yay — Olivia Culpo just announced she's pregnant with her first baby! She and her husband Christian McCaffrey have been married for almost a year, so we think the timing's perfect. Like Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson (everyone's fave modern mom and dad), the couple kept their parenting news hidden from the world until they felt ready to share their journey. And boy did they make a grand announcement we can't stop gushing over!

Scroll to learn everything we know about Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's darling baby news!

When did Olivia Culpo share her pregnancy announcement? Today! The model posted beautiful photos of her cradling her baby bump while wearing a flowing, pleated dress. She looks like the picture of perfection in both images, signaling her contentment with carrying her first child. And her caption? It captures a short and sweet look at how she's feeling: "next chapter, motherhood 🤍." Her sisters, Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo quickly left comments that sum up auntie energy. While Aurora said, "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭im so happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ cant wait to spoil him/her forever!!!!!," Sophia wrote, "Counting down the days!!!!!🥹🥹🥹." 👀 Jessie James Decker even left a congratulatory comment! "Olivia!!!! I am soooo happy for you and @christianmccaffrey 🥹🥹🥹🥹!!! You’re going to be an amazing mama 😍 😍😍😍😍 soooo happy." We wonder how long they've known Olivia's pregnant 👀.

Did Christian McCaffrey share his own announcement? It doesn't look like he personally posted this adorable reel of he and Olivia's baby news, but we still think he deserves a "Husband of the Year" award for letting it be on his Instagram page. We're not setting the bar low; we just think it's admirable when partners are equally excited about expanding their families!

Have Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey shared a due date? Olivia and Christian haven't shared a due date just yet, but it's highly likely their sweet baby will be born this year!

How long have she and Christian McCaffrey been married? Olivia and Christian traded "I Dos" June 29, 2024 according to Vogue. They had a beautiful New England wedding at Ocean house and were surrounded by the love of the people closest to them. Of a funny moment involving Christian during their nuptials, Olivia gushed how much she loved his excitement. "As a bride, there’s no better feeling than your husband not being able to wait a second longer to marry you." Prior to getting married, the couple's relationship was the result of a "blind date" orchestrated by someone they knew. Olivia said things went so well that they were basically "inseparable" from that point forward! We can't wait to see if they'll share more news with us so stay tuned for updates!

Follow us on Facebook for more celebrity baby news!