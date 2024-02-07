Everything You Need To Know About Kyle Richards' Daughters
Kyle Richards is many things — the queen of Beverly Hills, a talented author, and a passionate producer. While all of these things are impressive, what really stands out about Kyle Richards is her dedication to being a mom to her four amazing daughters.
From the beginning of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Kyle made it clear that being a mom is her top priority. We've gotten glimpses into her daughters' lives, and their journeys from sweet little girls to amazing young women. But what are they up to now? Here's everything you'll want to know about where Kyle Richards' daughters are today!
How many kids does Kyle Richards have?
Kyle Richards has four daughters! Their names are Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. She shares Farrah with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. Kyle's other three daughters are from her marriage with Mauricio Umansky.
Farrah Brittany
Born on October 31, 1998, Farrah is Kyle Richards' first daughter. Kyle was only 19 years old at the time, and she's opened up about being a young mom many times throughout her time in the public eye. Farrah went to the University of Southern California and obtained a Bachelor's degree in psychology. The now-35-year-old is currently working as a real estate agent and is a co-founder of The Agency, which is a global boutique real estate brokerage.
Alexia Umansky
27-year-old Alexia Umansky was born on June 18, 1996. She started off her academic journey at the University of Arizona, but decided to transfer to Emerson College in Boston, as shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She obtained a Bachelor's in Marketing Communications and graduated in 2018. She now works at The Agency, along with her sister and father! She's currently in a long-term relationship with a man named Jake Zingerman, and the two have been together since 2019.
Sophia Umansky
Sophia Umanksy is 24 years old and was born on January 18, 2000. She attended George Washington University and graduated in 2022 with a degree in Psychological and Brain Sciences. Like her older sisters, Sophia works at The Agency, but she's also expressed an interest in fashion and modeling. In 2020, she even walked in New York Fashion Week!
Portia Umansky
Portia Umansky is Kyle Richards' youngest daughter, and she's currently only 16 years old. She was born on March 1, 2008, and was just a little kid when we first saw her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 1. Right now, Portia's expressed a love for makeup and beauty, and her mom raves about how intuitive, funny, and mature the baby of the family is!
