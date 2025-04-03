Um, Anne Hathaway's "Wild" First 'Verity' Footage Is "Mind-Bending"

I've been on the edge of my seat for Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Verity (even before I saw It Ends With Us), and after hearing about the first look that aired at CinemaCon this week, the internet is even more locked in on the “gothic, psychosexual thriller” (as the film's described by director Mike Showalter) than they've ever been.

Here's what the Verity cast, including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, had to say about the new movie from Colleen Hoover.

What is Verity about? Any Colleen Hoover fan knows the Verity movie revolves around Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), who gets hired by Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) to finish his wife's novels. Renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) is no longer able to write after a tragic accident, but what begins as an exciting project takes a turn for the horrifying when Lowen discovers Verity is hiding a terrible secret.

Anne Hathaway promises 'Verity' is worth "waiting for." At Amazon MGM's CinemaCon presentation, the Verity cast, Colleen Hoover, and Mike Showalter offered attendees a new look at the movie via video message. “My character Verity Crawford is an accomplished author with a tragic past,” Anne said, while Dakota joked, “Or is she?” Josh added, “My character, Jeremy Crawford, is a devoted husband who’s committed to protecting his wife’s legacy.” “Or is he?” Dakota said again. “One thing we can say for sure is that seeing Verity in theaters will give fans the shared experience they’ve been waiting for," Anne promised.

And everyone's losing it over the "wild" footage from CinemaCon! The presentation also included the first trailer for the movie, which showed Verity and Jeremy meeting at a bar — which explains those iconic set leaks of Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnettrunning through the streets of New York! And when Jeremy's introduced to Lowen and brings her to their giant home, he tells her "she's the only writer who can do this"...and then they begin their own illicit affair. And as they have a hot make out sesh on the couch, Lowen realizes she's kissing Verity and not Jeremy. Wow. "Just saw the first footage for VERITY starring Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway, and Dakota Johnson," @JoeySpielberg says on X. It looks like it’s gonna be good but I honestly couldn’t tell you the plot is but it’s definitely gonna be wild. Seems like a movie you just don’t know what happens next." "The footage showcases a sexy, mind-bending thriller," @howatdk agrees. We're sure to see many more shocks and surprises when Verity hits theaters May 15, 2026.

