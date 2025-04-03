Trader Joe’s Shoppers Say This New $9 Night Cream Easily Rivals Luxury Brands

A new Trader Joe’s skincare find just hit shelves, and beauty fans are already reeling about its similarities to more luxury products! The night cream features a handful of ingredients that are commonly found in pricier skincare options, but this TJ’s pick costs a fraction of its suspected competitors.

As a Versed Sweet Relief overnight cream loyalist (I use it every single day without fail), I must say I'm thoroughly convinced to try this new Trader Joe’s item after reading shoppers’ reactions!

Reddit Trader Joe’s Night Cream is a brand-new addition to their collection of skincare goodies. In fact, it’s so new that it’s not listed on their website quite yet. Despite its newcomer status, tons of shoppers are already buzzing about the Trader Joe’s Night Cream.

Reddit One TJ’s fan on Reddit surfaced the new find on the r/TraderJoe’s subreddit, and skincare lovers were super quick to chime in. Per the post, the Trader Joe’s Night Cream is formulated with Irish sea moss extract, a fermented mushroom complex, ceramides, and sodium hyaluronate. It’s also unscented, which can be super beneficial for sensitive skin in need of moisture. The TJ’s fan that found the night cream on shelves reported that it is “very thick but dry at the same time. I really had to work it into the skin,” they said. “Very odd consistency.”

Kaboompics / PEXELS Another shopper that tried the Trader Joe’s Night Cream weighed in on their experience: “Using it sparingly since I’m quite pregnant and don’t want to mess with sensitive skin but so far it’s quite nice!” they said. “Thick but not greasy in the slightest. I still feel it on my skin when I rinse my face in the AM which means it held up overnight in my dry altitude climate.”

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS Several more users compared this new TJ’s formula to other products on the market, mentioning Asian beauty and even retinol for its anti-aging benefits. “It’s interesting to see all the fermented ingredients in this!” one person commented. “I know that they have been very popular in Asian skincare for years, but I don’t see it that often in the States. I’m excited to try this! Thanks for sharing, I’m going to be on the lookout now.” “Based on the ingredients list, I suspect this might be a Korean product,” another TJ’s shopper agreed. “Irish Sea Moss is considered an excellent retinol alternative so if it agrees with one’s skin, not a bad option for those who can’t tolerate or don’t want harsh actives,” one more skincare fan noted.

MARA Beauty One Redditor confirmed that a single 2-ounce jar of the Trader Joe’s Night Cream cost just $9. Similar moisturizers that leverage sea moss in their formulas (like Wildling’s Moonbounce 2% Bioretinol Irish Sea Moss Plumping Moisturizer and MARA's SeaDream Algae Crème) average around $73, which is insane.

KoolShooters / PEXELS This TJ’s find could be a great way to try out the sea moss skincare wave without shelling out a fortune! Per episode 87 of The Inside Trader Joe's Podcast , it’s certifiably “high-quality” and “incredibly functional.”

