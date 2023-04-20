B+C Exclusive: The Inspiration Behind JoJo's Hit Song "Leave (Get Out)" Is Pure Y2K Gold
2003 was an interesting time. Apple launched iTunes. Louis Vuitton launched the multicolor monogram bag collection (IYKYK). 90's faves Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Dawson's Creek ended their run, while America's Next Top Model was just beginning. And everyone wore UGGs, unironically.
And then an unknown 13-year-old came out of nowhere (okay, New Jersey) and released what's probably the greatest breakup song ever (sorry, Swifties 🫣). With poignant lyrics and soaring vocals, JoJo's hit song "Leave (Get Out)" tells the universal tale of first heartbreak and all the feelings of betrayal that come along with it.
Of course, JoJo went on to become a bona fide hitmaker and the youngest solo artist in history to top the Billboard chart, thanks to this angsty debut single. But as diehard Y2K girlies, we couldn't resist taking it back to the early aughts when we met JoJo on the set of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Image via Bruce Glikas
When explaining the origin story of her heartbreak anthem, JoJo told us, "I was living in New Jersey at the time when I was recording my first album, and I had my first little boyfriend. He threw rocks at the geese as we were taking a walk."
We were SHOCKED as she continued, "He just threw a rock at some geese, and I was like, 'You're a monster.' I broke up with him because he was mean to the geese on our walk," she said. "I think that inspired my song -- I was like get out...of the Hudson River!"
So there you have it! Heartbreak is valid no matter your age, and animal abuse will push away those who care about you. May we all be as decisive and ready to walk away from red flags as JoJo.
