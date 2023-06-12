So THAT’S Why All The Women Of VPR Aren’t Wearing Pants
ICYMI, Vanderpump Rules is all over the news lately following a scandal – ahem, a Scandoval – that sent shockwaves through the reality TV universe. As the scandal has unraveled in front of our eyes (literally), the ladies (and DJ James Kennedy) sat down with Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen to tell-all on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. But one thing is often missing – their pants – and we think we know why.
If you watched the final episode of VPR’s Season 10 reunion, then you’ll remember the jarring comment Tom Sandoval made towards his ex, Ariana Madix, during a discussion about his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. Madix pointed out that while Sandoval was having sex with Leviss, he was also sleeping with her, much to Leviss’s surprise. Sandoval swiftly responded, saying “She kept her t-shirt on — it was really hot.” The cast quickly rebutted, calling him “disgusting” among a slew of other (less appropriate, shall we say) phrases.
Since then, Madix along with co-stars Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent have made appearances on Cohen’s show, all pantsless seemingly in silent support of Madix.
Perhaps the all-black is an homage to an era — and a new beginning for Madix. Let's simply say that we are so here for this demonstration of support. 👏
Oh, and if you wanna buy your own t-shirt to support Madix, she released some special merch on the "Something About Her" site!
