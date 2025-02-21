Wow, Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Just Said Blake Lively's Latest Legal Claim Is "Underwhelming"

Blake Lively's amended complaint is "underwhelming," according to Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman. On February 18, the Gossip Girl actress filed her amended complaint, which claims two other actresses on the It Ends With Us set were “one million percent made uncomfortable” by Justin Baldoni — and that they could be willing to testify. But according to Bryan, the complaint has a "lack of actual evidence" for their 2026 trial.

Here's why Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman says Blake Lively's amended complaint is "unsubstantial."

Blake Lively's complaint is full of "unsubstantial hearsay," according to Justin Baldoni's lawyer. On February 19, Bryan Freedman explained why he finds Blake Lively's amended complaint and its "unsubstantial hearsay" (AKA the claim made outside of court) "underwhelming." "Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims," he says in a statement to People, adding that Justin and his team "have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media." "Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening," he continues. "What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence."

Bryan Freedman's statement comes after Blake Lively's lawyers told The Hollywood Reporter her complaint "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims." "The complaint includes significant contemporaneous evidence that Ms. Lively was not alone in raising allegations of on-set misconduct more than a year before the film was edited," the statement continues, "as well as evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation of not just Ms. Lively, but numerous innocent bystanders that have followed defendants’ retaliatory campaign.” Both of these unnamed persons "have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process,” one of Blake's spokespersons told THR.

Read "Exhausted" Justin Baldoni Said He Needs "Time To Heal" As Blake Lively Feud Unfolds for more on the ongoing legal battle.