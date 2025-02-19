OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Commuter Shoes
Shoes & Accessories

15 “Actually Cute” Commuter Shoes That Ensure Total Comfort

after the hunt luca guadagnino
Entertainment

Julia Roberts' New Thriller Is About To Be Your 2025 Obsession

1923 season 2 questions
Entertainment

8 Major Questions '1923' Season 2 Needs To Answer

Cheapest Day To Buy Flights
Travel

This Is The Cheapest Day To Buy Flights — & It Might Surprise You!

the odyssey movie Christopher nolan tom holland zendaya
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway And Zendaya Join Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie For The Most Insane Cast Ever

Paranormal Horror Books
Books

10 Terrifying Paranormal Horror Books That Are Seriously Scary

Best Old School Beauty Products
Skincare

8 “Old School” Beauty Products That Work Way Better Than Luxury Skincare (And Save You Money)

Jeremiah Brent interview
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

'Queer Eye' Star Jeremiah Brent Just Shared The One Design Trend That Makes Him Cringe

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama And Baby Will Love
Parenting

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

ellen pompeo good american family
TV

Ellen Pompeo's 'Good American Family' Trailer Just Dropped — & It's Scary Good

ryan reynolds snl50 jokes surprised justin baldonis lawyer
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 Jokes "Surprised" Justin Baldoni's Lawyer

new books february 2025
Books

14 Most-Anticipated New Books In February To Add To Your TBR Pile

lauren graham the z suite exclusive clip
Entertainment

See Lauren Graham In Our 'The Z-Suite' Exclusive Clip Before The New Episode Airs

Literally nobody deserves this.

Blake Lively Just Revealed "Emotional" Toll Of Justin Baldoni Drama On Her Kids: "Traumatized"

blake lively kids traumatized by justin baldoni drama
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 19, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni aren't the only ones affected by their ongoing legal battle following the release of It Ends With Us. According to the actress' amended complaint, her four children (James, Inez, Betty, and Olin) are "traumatized" by the events of the last few months — and she herself “struggled to get out of bed” some days.

Here's how Blake Lively's family has been affected by her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively's kids are "traumatized" by the Justin Baldoni drama.

According to Page Six (who obtained the court document), Blake Lively's "traumatized" kids have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.”

The complaint also claims Ryan Reynolds has “been affected mentally, physically and professionally by his wife’s and children’s pain," and that Blake herself has sometimes “struggled to get out of bed."

A People source already claimed she was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama," which "felt out of control to her."

“She frequently chooses not to venture outside in public,” her complaint continues. “While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety.” And Blake and Ryan kept it pretty low-key until they made their reappearance at the SNL50 celebration.

Blake Lively told Brit + Co ahead of the movie's release that her family is "all over" the movie. (And her sister Robyn is actually in the movie, TBH).

"Motherhood influenced this — my own mother influenced this," she says. "I was lucky to be able to be involved in so many different aspects of movie, not just onscreen, on screen is the smallest amount of work that I did in this film to be honest. And I took the relationships with my mother and my sisters, or my children, and my feelings and I mean, it's all over this film."

"Moments we've had together, things we've said to each other," she continues. "And I think that's why I feel so proud and it, and it's so personal me."

And her amended complaint also features text messages about the alleged misconduct.

Blake Lively's amended complaint also features text messages she sent to a mutual friend she shares with Justin. In May 2023, she wrote, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa . . . It’s like HR nuts today," she says. "The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.”

"Keep your hormones to yourselves," she continues in another text. "This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.”

The publishing of these text messages came after Justin published his own amended complaint and timeline of events on his website — including a text hyping up Blake's postpartum body.

"I want you to know, you will look amazing. Anything you are insecure about we will talk through and get creative together and make you comfortable," he says in a text the month Blake gave birth to Olin. "I just don't want you to stress about your body. It's the last thing you need. As soon as I have a rough schedule that's even remotely accurate I'll share and I'll make sure the team keeps this in mind as well."

See the full timeline of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's legal battle for the latest news.

blake livelyit ends with usryan reynoldscelebrity

The Latest

blake lively amended complaint against justin baldoni for it ends with us
Celebrity News

Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowl Recall
Food News & Menu Updates

Yikes! Trader Joe’s Just Recalled 1 Of Their Most Popular Frozen Meals

Jeremiah Brent interview
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

'Queer Eye' Star Jeremiah Brent Just Shared The One Design Trend That Makes Him Cringe

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama And Baby Will Love
Parenting

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love