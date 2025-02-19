Blake Lively Just Revealed "Emotional" Toll Of Justin Baldoni Drama On Her Kids: "Traumatized"

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni aren't the only ones affected by their ongoing legal battle following the release of It Ends With Us. According to the actress' amended complaint, her four children (James, Inez, Betty, and Olin) are "traumatized" by the events of the last few months — and she herself “struggled to get out of bed” some days.

Here's how Blake Lively's family has been affected by her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively's kids are "traumatized" by the Justin Baldoni drama. According to Page Six (who obtained the court document), Blake Lively's "traumatized" kids have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.” The complaint also claims Ryan Reynolds has “been affected mentally, physically and professionally by his wife’s and children’s pain," and that Blake herself has sometimes “struggled to get out of bed." A People source already claimed she was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama," which "felt out of control to her." “She frequently chooses not to venture outside in public,” her complaint continues. “While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety.” And Blake and Ryan kept it pretty low-key until they made their reappearance at the SNL50 celebration.

Blake Lively told Brit + Co ahead of the movie's release that her family is "all over" the movie. (And her sister Robyn is actually in the movie, TBH). "Motherhood influenced this — my own mother influenced this," she says. "I was lucky to be able to be involved in so many different aspects of movie, not just onscreen, on screen is the smallest amount of work that I did in this film to be honest. And I took the relationships with my mother and my sisters, or my children, and my feelings and I mean, it's all over this film." "Moments we've had together, things we've said to each other," she continues. "And I think that's why I feel so proud and it, and it's so personal me."

And her amended complaint also features text messages about the alleged misconduct. Blake Lively's amended complaint also features text messages she sent to a mutual friend she shares with Justin. In May 2023, she wrote, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa . . . It’s like HR nuts today," she says. "The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.” "Keep your hormones to yourselves," she continues in another text. "This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.” The publishing of these text messages came after Justin published his own amended complaint and timeline of events on his website — including a text hyping up Blake's postpartum body. "I want you to know, you will look amazing. Anything you are insecure about we will talk through and get creative together and make you comfortable," he says in a text the month Blake gave birth to Olin. "I just don't want you to stress about your body. It's the last thing you need. As soon as I have a rough schedule that's even remotely accurate I'll share and I'll make sure the team keeps this in mind as well."

