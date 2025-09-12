Yikes, Taylor Swift Could Be "Forced" Into Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Deposition

It's no big secret that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been BFFs for years — but it's definitely shocking that Justin Baldoni would include the pop star in his $400 million lawsuit against his former It Ends With Us co-star. This back-and-forth feud began before It Ends With Us even debuted, and it's quickly (and unfortunately) become one of the defining details of the film. Especially after Justin dragged Taylor into it all, stirring up even more drama. Here's what you need to know!

Here's how Taylor Swift got swept up into the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud...

Is Taylor Swift testifying in the Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni trial? OMG Taylor Swift Just Got Dragged Into The Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Feud Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV Reports that Taylor would be deposed in the trial immediately went viral, but apparently they weren't entirely true. Her lawyer Doug Baldridge said she “did not agree” to testify and has “no material role” (according to People). Taylor could still show up for the deposition — but only if she literally has to. "Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes," he continues. The original claim from Justin Baldoni said Tay “agreed to appear” but is “unable to do so before October 20.”

What did Justin Baldoni say about Taylor Swift? Cindy Ord/Getty Images On January 16, 2025, Justin filed a 179-page, $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. While there's obviously a lot to digest in the almost 200-page document, one allegation sticks out in particular — and yes, it includes Taylor Swift. After Blake asked to "take a pass" at rewriting the scene where Lily meets Ryle in In Ends With Us during pre-production, Justin eventually agreed to look at it despite his initial reluctance. When Justin didn't agree with Blake's take on the scene — something he described as "exceedingly mild resistance" — he alleges that she ignored him for days. Apparently Blake said that Justin's response to her rewrite "didn't feel great" — and that it allegedly upset both Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images According to Justin, he was also invited to Ryan and Blake's apartment for a meeting on evening, and Taylor also showed up. He claims she and Ryan were openly "praising" Blake's script, and allegedly made "the subtext" that Justin should just accept the rewrite very clear. When Blake allegedly texted Justin about the exchange later, he claims she described Swift and Reynolds as "embarrassingly effusive" and her "most trusted partners." She allegedly wrote, "I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked." Justin then says Blake texted, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you." This all comes after Blake filed her own lawsuit against Justin in December 2024. Who knows what's next between these two — especially when you get Taylor Swift (and the Swifties) involved...

Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

This post has been updated.