Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Blake Lively allegedly isn't the only actress ready to testify against Justin Baldoni in the It Ends With Us stars' legal battle. After Justin Baldoni published his Amended Complaint against Blake, the actress published her own on Tuesday, February 18, where she claims she “was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni," and two other actresses were “one million percent made uncomfortable” on the film, according to the document (via Page Six).

Here's what Blake Lively's lawyers have to say about her amended complaint against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

“Ms. Lively has filed an amended complaint today that provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims," Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, Blake's lawyers, said in a statement. "That evidence includes previously undisclosed communications involving Ms. Lively, representatives of Sony and Wayfarer, and numerous other witnesses. The complaint includes significant contemporaneous evidence that Ms. Lively was not alone in raising allegations of on-set misconduct more than a year before the film was edited; as well as evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation of not just Ms. Lively, but numerous innocent bystanders that have followed defendants’ retaliatory campaign.” While Blake Lively's lawsuit alleges two other actresses from the film could testify, we don't have their names, quotes, or screenshots like Justin's lawsuit contains. That way, the women won't "be exposed to the same sort of cyberbullying and threats Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claim they have endured," according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Importantly, however, these victim-witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process,” one of Blake's spokespersons told THR.

Blake Lively's amended complaint includes a text message exchange with a mutual friend in May 2023, where Blake writes, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa . . . It’s like HR nuts today," she says. "The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.” "Keep your hormones to yourselves," she continues in another text. "This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.” We don't know who the two other actresses are, but both Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer played major roles in the film — and we already know Blake's BFF Taylor Swift could be called on as well. The It Ends With Us cast also included Hasan Minhaj and Brandon Sklenar, the latter of whom was just asked about the legal battle...on live TV.

On February 17, the 1923 actor said he wants "people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that." "That movie meant so much to me, and I have someone very, very close to me in my life who's gone through what Lily's going through for a long time and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space," Brandon continues. "Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life...It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of [the movie] is and gets convoluted, and I just want to remind people of why that thing exists in the first place." "I'm Team It Ends With Us," Brandon says when CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King asks if he's Team Blake or Team Justin.

