Yikes, Justin Baldoni Made A Sexual Harassment Joke To Blake Lively On 'It Ends With Us' Set

New footage of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us has been discovered. The actors have been in a public feud-turned-legal battle since the end of 2024 after Blake sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and alleged he created a whole smear campaign to tarnish her public image at the time the movie came out.

Well, after a recent text from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover alleged that Justin lied during the press run, and Justin's lawyer got sued for malpractice, Entertainment Weekly has surfaced a clip of Justin and Blake on set where Justin makes a joke about sexual harassment. Here's what we know.

Here's the latest update on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's It Ends With Us feud.

Justin Baldoni jokes he "missed the sexual harassment training" before 'It Ends With Us.' #celeb #justinbaldoni #blakelively ♬ original sound - The Spotlight @itsthespotlight Justin Baldoni was filmed making a sarcastic 'sexual harassment training' remark on the set of It Ends With Us, moments after looking at Blake Lively and saying the word 'sexy' - footage that’s now resurfaced amid their legal showdown. Crew members could be seen visibly uncomfortable as Baldoni rolled his eyes toward the camera. #news On November 13, a video from the It Ends With Us set was surfaced after Justin Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios filed a "motion for summary judgement," according to EW. Based on the costumes, the scene they're filming is when Lily (Blake Lively), Ryle (Justin Baldoni), Alyssa (Jenny Slate), and Marshall (Hasan Minhaj) are at their favorite bar, scoring free drinks because they showed up in onesie pajamas. In the video, you can hear Justin Baldoni discussing Blake's costume and can make out him talking about the "hot" and "sexy" outfit. He looks at the camera filming and rolls his eyes after joking, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training."

Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures EW also reports that the filing claims the conversation is "entirely unremarkable." "Lively was not scantily clad, but dressed in an oversized fleece 'onesie.' Nor was this anything that might remotely approach flirtation — rather, both she and Baldoni were working at the time, surrounded by actors and crew," the filing continues. "Baldoni’s expression was neutral and not ogling or suggestive. On top of that, Baldoni apologized if his remark was inappropriate, and Lively responded by saying 'All good.'"

But his team alleges Blake Lively improvised kisses on set. Sony Pictures Releasing This video comes from the same summary judgement where Wayfarer claims Blake actually improvised kisses, saying Blake "oversaw" a scene in which Lily kisses Ryle; "She herself added [a scene] to the script in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take" even though there was "no kiss in the script." Overall, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's teams are keeping this back and forth going. Their trial is scheduled for March 2026, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates as the story unfolds.

