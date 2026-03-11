Mother Knows Best: Kathryn Hahn Officially Cast As Mother Gothel in Disney's Live-Action 'Tangled'

After years of fan casts and rumors, Disney has finally announced who's playing Mother Gothel in the live-action Tangled: Kathryn Hahn. Let's go!!!! The Agatha All Along star has been my go-to choice for Mother Gothel for years, and I think this is an absolutely legendary casting choice.

Here's the latest update on the Tangled cast — including Kathryn Hahn's Mother Gothel casting announcement.

Kathryn Hahn is officially Mother Gothel! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Hahn (@motherhahn) Kathryn Hahn posted a video to Instagram on March 10 where she did an OOTD (Outfit of the Day) reveal, captioned "OOTD, Mother Gothel." After stepping back from the camera, she showed off her aviator sunglasses and a Mother Gothel tee shirt, confirming her casting. Fans and celebrities flooded the comments, with everyone from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline commenting, "IM SCREAMING" to the official Disney account saying, "We are all tangled up in excitement!" "YAYYY MAMAAA," Teagan Croft (who's playing Rapunzel) added in the comments, alongside the voice of the original Mother Gothel, Donna Murphy. "KATHRYN !! From one Mother to another … Congrats ! And remember… I love you MOST. ❤️👏🌟💋," she says.

The announcement comes after Disney confirmed Rapunzel and Flynn Rider would be played by Titans' Teagan Croft and Zombies star Milo Manheim. Major spoiler if you somehow missed the original Disney movie, but anyone who loves the story remembers how Flynn ends up fatally wounded when he confronts Mother Gothel at the end of the story. Well, Milo also commented on Kathryn's video, saying "YEEEEESSS I CANT WAIT TO GET STABBED BY YOU." Why not. This is one of the most memorable parts of the whole movie and I can't wait to see how Milo, Teagan, and Kathryn play it out in the live-action version.

Are you excited for the live-action Tangled? Let us know what you're most excited to see on Facebook and check out You'll Be Obsessed With This Brilliant Tarzan Live-Action Fan Cast for more!