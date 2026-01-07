It’s official: Disney confirmed today that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will star in the live-action Tangled. The movie has had quite an exciting journey so far; it was originally announced in December 2024, before it was put on an infinite hold in April 2025 until October 2025, when it was announced the movie was back in development.

Rumors that Avantika and Milo Manheim would star in the leading roles went viral in the spring of 2024, with no real, verified report from Disney on who was being considered Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Well, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know who snagged the roles.

Here's everything we know about the live-action Tangled cast, and the latest news on the movie!

Who could play Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled? It's just been announced on January 7, 2026 that the live-action Tangled movie will be led by School Spirits' Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider and Titans star Teagan Croft as Rapunzel. These two are so talented and I can already tell they're going to have loads of chemistry (which, duh, is the most important thing).

Who would play Rapunzel in live-action? Disney/Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb According to THR, before the cast was confirmed, there were a few other actresses in the running for Rapunzel: Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Olivia-Mai Barrett. The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung was also being considered, but it looks like she wasn't able to test for the role. Meanwhile, the other top pick for Flynn Rider was reportedly Charlie Gillespie.

Is there going to be a live-action Tangled? Disney Yes, a live-action Tangled is on the way! The movie is in the very early stages of pre-production so we won't see it for quite some time. Considering the live-action Moana is coming in 2026, it would make sense for Tangled to hit screens in 2027.

Where is the live-action Tangled filming? Disney THR reports Disney wants to film the movie in the UK starting in June 2026. Stay tuned for a official report, but the UK has some of the most beautiful sites around (like castles and cliffs and forests). This sounds like a perfect place to bring this story to life.

