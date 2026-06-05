'Twisted Love' is FINALLY Becoming a TV Show — & 'Off-Campus' Fans Will Want to Binge it in One Sitting

'Twisted Love' will be your new romance show obsession on Netflix.

The new TV show is being reported as "a steamy new adult series" (via Variety), and the show will follow four BFF's, their love interests, and all the secrets from their past that threaten to get in the way of future love. Oo, color me intrigued.

This definitely sounds like it'll be a little darker than something like Off-Campus, but between the relationships and the friend group of it all, it definitely sounds like something Off-Campus fans will want to watch.