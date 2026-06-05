Romance is so back.
'Twisted Love' is FINALLY Becoming a TV Show — & 'Off-Campus' Fans Will Want to Binge it in One Sitting
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Here's everything we know about the Twisted Love TV show, coming to Netflix soon.
'Twisted Love' will be your new romance show obsession on Netflix.
The new TV show is being reported as "a steamy new adult series" (via Variety), and the show will follow four BFF's, their love interests, and all the secrets from their past that threaten to get in the way of future love. Oo, color me intrigued.
This definitely sounds like it'll be a little darker than something like Off-Campus, but between the relationships and the friend group of it all, it definitely sounds like something Off-Campus fans will want to watch.
And fans want Ashley Liao, Madeleine Petsch, and Thomas Doherty in the cast.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Okay, so naturally there isn't an official cast yet (the show did just get announced, slow your horses), but fans have a ton of actors they'd love to see join the series. Thomas Doherty, Ashley Liao, Matthew Daddario, Lui Yifei, and Madeleine Petsch have all be mentioned by readers.
We don't have a release date yet but if we look at the timeline for a show like Outer Banks, the cast was announced in May 2019 before its April 2020 release. So if we get cast announcements this year, we could see Twisted Love in 2027!
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