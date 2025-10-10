The Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Is Back In Development — & You'll Never Guess Who Might Join The Cast

After how much I loved the live-action Snow White, I was thrilled that the next live-action Disney Princess would be Tangled's Rapunzel. Disney announced the adaptation in December of 2024, after rumors that Mean Girls’ Avantika and Milo Manheim would star as the lead role went viral last spring, but followed-up with the news that the movie was put on an indefinite hold in April 2025. But we just got the best update: the movie is back in development!

Here’s everything we know about Disney’s live-action Tangled.

Who's in the live-action Tangled cast? We never got an official cast list (listen, I still want to see Avantika!!), but the report about movie's development is accompanied by the news that we could see Scarlett Johansson as Mother Gothel. According to the DisInsider, Florence Pugh was the frontrunner for the role of Rapunzel, while Kathryn Hahn was rumored to star as Mother Gothel (I mean, I'm really good at karaoke singing,” she told ET. She's my personal favorite fancast!). School Spirits actor Milo Manheim is a popular fancast for Flynn Rider, which I think is the best decision Disney could make for the role...and not just because I love him. But Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest also revealed he auditioned for the role: "I think I can say this now because I don't think it's happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled," he said in an interview promoting his new movie My Oxford Year (and before the movie re-entered production). "It wasn't very good," he said of his singing. "They then told me they wanted someone with singing experience."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel in the original 2010 film, has another casting idea: popstar Sabrina Carpenter! And after that viral Halloween Instagram post, yeah I can see it too! “I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something," she told Elite Daily. "She looks like a Disney princess in real life.” “Maybe I could be Rapunzel's mom,” she continues. “Let's have a real mother-daughter duet, and have someone write an original song so we can talk about our differences and how hard it is to be a young person in this world.” Okay no matter who gets cast as Rapunzel, I NEED to see Mandy Moore make a cameo as the queen. It would just be too perfect!

Who else is involved? Michael Gracey, who gave us The Greatest Showman, is in talks to direct the live-action Tangled. The script is going to be written by Do Revenge & I Know What You Did Last Summer screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Where can I watch the live-action Tangled? Disney I'm still holding out hope we could see this movie eventually (Tangled is such a special story, it would make an amazing live-action adaptation!). If we get any updates, y'all will be the first one to know. The OG Tangled is on Disney+ now.

What is Tangled about? Disney Tangled follows the story of Rapunzel, who lives at the top of a tower hidden in the forest. When a jewel thief named Flynn Rider takes refuge in her tower, Rapunzel convinces him to help her escape and fulfill her biggest desire: to see the castle's annual floating lantern ceremony. Not only is the animation in this Disney movie absolutely beautiful (meaning the cinematography in the live-action version will probably make me cry), but Alan Menken's soundtrack is pure genius. Who hasn't imagined themselves dancing to "Kingdom Dance"?!

This post has been updated.