Kelis Told Us The Story Behind Her Iconic Song "Milkshake"
20 years after the release of the Y2K hit "Milkshake," Kelis is giving us the inside scoop (a classic ice cream pun) on the song and a brand new recipe for a *literal* milkshake. Thanks to her “It’s Dairy” campaign with Lactaid, the multi-hyphenate's dessert means that you can enjoy real dairy without any of the discomfort. As a stomachache girlie (and a lover of all things 2000s), I'm not complaining.
Our Interview With Kelis
"The story behind 'Milkshake' was really a conversation," Kelis tells us over email. "It was just an idea about, really, music at the time. Everything was going in one direction and [I wanted] to come out with something that was new and fresh to kind of change the rhythm."
Kelis wanted to do more than make waves — she wanted to push the boundaries of the music industry in an unexpected way. And with lyrics like "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard" and "You want me to teach the techniques that freaks these boys," the empowering, sensual, and very fun "Milkshake" does just that.
"I love the innuendos," Kelis says. "It's not clear, but it's clear. It's fun. So, you know, [it] leaves room for imagination and you can have a lot of fun with it."
Even though "Milkshake" has a cemented place in pop culture history now, the road to its release was not a smooth one. "Everybody thinks that [releasing the song] was easy, and because it's become [so popular] and it's everywhere," she says. "I fought for that record for almost two years to get people to play it 'cause no one would play it originally. So it's vindicating to be sitting here now."
Both music and pop culture as a whole have seen a lot of changes since 2003, but Kelis' hit song has left an enduring mark. "You never know what's gonna stick and what's not, and so I think the idea that 20 years later we're still talking about it and it's still relevant and it's still fun, I definitely had no idea that was gonna happen," Kelis says.
"I just think that it's multi-generational at this point. Who would've ever thought?" she continues. "I see people more than half my age coming up to me all the time talking about it, and they don't realize that it was out, you know, before they were born. And so that's pretty cool."
Image via Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Guinness)
In addition to the evolution of the song, her own life has evolved she's also seen changes in her own life. One of the biggest changes was becoming more acquainted with wellness. "I think wellness is something that is important for everybody, but it's also been, I think culturally, it's part of who we are [as Women of Color]," Kelis says. "I started off wanting to do it 'cause I was pregnant with my oldest at the time. And just wanting to eat better, live better. Like, how can I make this an everyday thing so that I have more energy and I feel better and I'm not bloated and kinda all these things."
Kelis' lifestyle changes had major payoff and soon, she was seeing results with better skin and hair, as well as more energy. But it didn't end there — the singer-songwriter also became an entrepreneur with her Bounty & Full brand. According to their official website, the company's mission is to "create an elevated standard for Food and all our Beauty and Wellness products."
"It's not a diet that you pick up and drop, but it's something that you just incorporate as part of your life," she says. "So that every day is a step towards living better, right? Like having more balance and just eating purposefully — things that actually count towards like the goodness of your health."
Kelis’ Chocolate Milkshake Recipe
Image via Lactaid
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of a lactose-free ice cream like the LACTAID Chocolate Ice Cream
- 1 cup of lactose-free milk like the LACTAID Whole Milk
- Lactose-free whipped cream
- Dark Chocolate shavings of choice
Instructions:
- In a blender, add your ice cream and milk.
- Blend on high so all the ingredients are well mixed, and the milkshake is smooth and creamy.
- Pour the milkshake into tall serving glasses.
- Top each milkshake with lactose-free whipped cream, dark chocolate shavings.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
Lead image via Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Guinness
This interview has been edited for clarity.
