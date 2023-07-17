14 Soothing Bedroom Paint Colors That Are Trending In 2023
You've probably already found ways to maximize your space but did you know you can make your room biggerwith certain wall paint colors? What I love about paint is it's one of the easy decorating hacks you can use to bring any space — like your bedroom — to life.
Since our bedrooms are where we retreat after a long day, I like to think it should look and feel like an oasis. Knowing that paint can invoke different emotions in us, why not consider trending paint colors that can make us feel relaxed? To help give you ideas for your next DIY-project, the Brit + Co team is sharing our favorite bedroom paint colors that we think you'll want to use to transform your bedroom into an oasis.
Greens
Backdrop Road to Todos Santos ($49)
This perfect blend of green, gray and blue creates a soft, muted paint color that'll feel welcoming every time you walk into your room.
Backdrop Drive-Thru Safari ($49)
This warm, mid-tone green paint will make you feel like you're wrapped in a hug while you're lounging on your bed binge watching The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Lick Dusky Olive Green ($70)
If you miss the natural color palette of Tulum, you'll love this restorative dusky olive paint.
Neutrals
Lick Earthy Beige ($70 per gallon)
Part of what makes an oasis so appealing is its grounding effect. We all could use moments that bring us back down to earth which is exactly what this earthy beige paint is guaranteed to do.
Lick Warm Beige ($70 per gallon)
If you want to go for a warmer beige paint, you'll love how reassuring and comforting this color is.
Benjamin Moore Sunlit Coral ($53)
This subtle pink shade shifts beautifully under different light conditions and creates just the right ambiance for some restful Zzz's.
Pinks & Purples
Lick Dusty Blush Pink ($70 per gallon)
Lick Dusky Pink Paint ($70 per gallon)
If the idea of weighted blankets brings you sheer joy, you'll be glad you chose this dusky pink paint that'll cocoon you from the moment you walk into your room.
Clare Wing It ($70)
If you want something that feels more on the sophisticated, relaxed side, Clare's 'Wing It' paint will take you there.
Sherwin Williams Euphoric Lilac ($52)
It's no surprise purple is a trending bedroom paint color. This cheery shade will bring great vibes and an elevated design to your space.
Orange Tones
Backdrop 36 Hours in Marrakesh ($49)
The streets of Marrakesh are beckoning with this paint color. You'll feel engulfed in delight each time you look up from your latest summer read.
Backdrop Champagne Bonfire ($49)
On the other hand, nothing beats this paint color that'll remind you of pleasant memories from last summer's lazy evenings.
Blues
Clare Summer Friday ($70)
This is yet another summer color that reminds you of looking up at a clear blue sky on a warm sunny day.
Clare Make Waves ($70)
Like mood swings, this paint color changes based on how light reflects off it but you'll still feel a sense of calmness.
Benjamin Moore Jet Stream ($53)
Wake up to this soft blue sky hue inside your home no matter how the weather is outside with this ideal bedroom paint color.
Considering I have a green velvet couch in my bedroom, I have my eyes on Lick's Earthy Beige paint. It's such a gorgeous neutral that's sure to complement my room without being boring. What bedroom paint colors do you feel drawn to? Let us know in the comments!
