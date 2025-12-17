You might recognize KJ Apa from Riverdale, but he's taking on a brand new role next fall: Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart. The upcoming biopic Jimmy tells the story of the actor who won an Oscar for The Philadelphia Story then faced unbelievable challenges as a soldier in World War II. But then everything changed for the better because of one movie: It's A Wonderful Life.

What is Jimmy about?

The new movie tells the story of Jimmy Stewart's life, specifically the ups and downs that led him to star in It's A Wonderful Life. I'm totally shocked by just how much KJ actually sounds like Jimmy. Hopefully there's an Oscar nomination incoming!

“Many young people may not know who Jimmy Stewart is today. But after seeing his story, they will never forget it. Jimmy Stewart was an American Hero,” KJ Apa says in a statement. “He was among a certain breed of men who understood the true meaning of sacrifice by fighting for our freedom. He was also among the greatest actors of all time starring in over 80 movies and winning one Academy Award® for Best Actor."

"His story is one of strength and purpose, love and honor, fame and war. His story is one that begs us to think of the greater good and to be willing to fight for it," he continues. "His story portrays the absolute best of what one human has to offer his country. Jimmy Stewart’s story proves that life is not about our achievements in the spotlight, but about the choices we make and how those choices will shape the person we hope to be.”