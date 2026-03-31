Netflix's New Teen Drama Will Hold You Over Until 'Outer Banks' Season 5

After years of waiting, we finally know when Heartbreak High season 3 is coming to Netflix. The Australian comedy show is perfect for anyone who loves a teen drama full of romance and all the ups and downs that come with adolescence (because let's be real, there's nothing more iconic than TV shows The Summer I Turned Pretty or Outer Banks). The third season of the Netflix show is going to be the final installment to wrap up the series, and it's coming to the streamer just in time for graduation season.

TV lovers! Here's everything you need to know about Heartbreak High season 3 before it premieres on Netflix on March 25, 2026.

Will there be a season 3 for Heartbreak High? Yes, Heartbreak High is coming back for one final season as the teens enter their fourth and final term at Hartley High. And according to the official synopsis, "things are getting out of hand." There are few things more ominous than life after graduation, and when Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and the gang have a prank go awry, they have to figure out how to manage the fallout before things go very wrong. "As the students hit the final stretch toward graduation - chaos, secrets and mistakes look to get in the way between school and the real world." And it looks like that includes these teens ending up behind bars?? Well, teenage hijinks and a tight-knit friend group are exactly the recipe I love see onscreen (hello Outer Banks!), so sign me up.

Where can I watch Heartbreak High season 3? Netflix Heartbreak High season 3 is on Netflix now. The show premiered on March 25, 2026.

Will Malakai return to Heartbreak High season 3? Netflix Yes, Malakai Mitchell will return for the final season of the show. Here's the full Heartbreak High season 3 cast: Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia

as Amerie Wadia Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell

as Malakai Mitchell Bryn Chapman Parish as Spencer White

as Spencer White Asher Yasbincek as Harper McLean

as Harper McLean James Majoos as Darren Rivers

as Darren Rivers Chloé Hayden as Quinn Gallagher-Jones

as Quinn Gallagher-Jones Will McDonald as Douglas Piggott

as Douglas Piggott Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So

as Sasha So Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett

as Missy Beckett Brodie Townsend as Anthony Vaughn

as Anthony Vaughn Chika Ikogwe as Josephine Obah

as Josephine Obah Rachel House as Principal Stacy Woods

as Principal Stacy Woods Kartanya Maynard as Zoe Clarke

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This post has been updated.