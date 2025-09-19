Madelaine Petsch Had The Most Epic Response To KJ Apa Claiming The 'Riverdale' Cast "Had Sex & Stuff"

If there's one thing that teen dramas always provide, it's messy relationship dynamics. And according to KJ Apa (who starred as Archie on The CW's Riverdale) that can sometimes translate offscreen as well. In an interview ahead of The Map That Leads To You dropping on Prime Video, KJ and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline spilled on costar hookup culture — and its affects on cast relationships.

Here's what Riverdale's KJ Apa and Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline revealed about the "drama" that comes with teen shows.

KJ Apa & Madelyn Cline spill on costar dynamics. The CW "Yeah, there's a lot of drama that comes on shows like that," KJ Apa tells Entertainment Weekly. "Not to say in like a gossipy kind of way, but it's just part of the environment, I guess. Part of the deal." Madelyn Cline agrees, saying that because of lengthy shooting periods, you feel "like a family" when it comes to the cast. "You spend so much time with [them]," she says. "Of course, you spend that much time with people, and you love them." And this is where it gets pretty crazy, because KJ decides to interject and says, "You hook up with them, people hook up with each other." "You have sex with them and stuff, and then things start happening," he continues. "And then things get a little complicated, and then you're on set, and now you're fighting with them." "So it's the same in Vancouver?" Madelyn, who films Outer Banks in Charleston, asks.

And KJ says costars "just have sex." Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix This conversation couldn't come at a more specific time. ICYMI, Outer Banks fans are convinced the show's cast had a falling out that led to actor Rudy Pankow requesting to be written off the show (and JJ's subsequent death), while Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes & Charles Melton had pretty public relationships — and breakups. "You sort of just have sex with them, and then you just sort of see what happens. It's just part of the deal," KJ says of the industry. "I was a virgin when I started on that show, too, for the first couple years. I was a proud Christian boy. I was." However, KJ's Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch "set the record straight" about his comments during an appearance on Call Her Daddy. "May I set the record straight about Riverdale, actually? I would love to do this on air," she says. "Recently, an article came out saying that we all f—ed each other on the show. I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole." "May I just repeat that one more time? I did not f—k a single person on Riverdale," she says. "I don't mix business and pleasure like that. I've never hooked up with a costar." She goes on to say that, ironically, that was actually advice from Cole Sprouse (who famously dated Lili Reinhart while filming the show). "Honestly best advice I've ever been given was from Cole Sprouse."

But 'The Map That Leads To You' cast really does feel like a family. But the good news is it seems The Map That Leads To You cast has avoided any of that drama. In Brit + Co's exclusive interview, they dished on their European travels. "The nightclubs in Barcelona are very fun," Madelyn Cline tells us. "It helped that we filmed in a couple of nightclubs, so we got the inside scoop as to which ones were the best," Madison Thompson adds. "And then of course we had to go back and visit at night. So that was really fun." But who had the best dance moves in the group? The unanimous answer was Sofia Wylie! "They actually took me to my first ever club, which is crazy to think about," she says. "I think during the first week of, not even like official filming yet, [we were told to] go travel Europe and basically just get video of yourself get to know each other. So we went to Brussels, Amsterdam, and Paris all within 3 days, and I think we went to a club in Amsterdam and it was the best night ever." "It was mostly just us because we'd never met," Madison says. "We never like chemistry read or did anything, so they were like, 'You have to be best friends, so go be best friends and then come back and film the movie.'"

Check out Why Madelyn Cline "Sobbed" At The End Of The Map That Leads To You for more.

This post has been updated.