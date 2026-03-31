Build your best Easter menu with the recipes below!

With spring comes tons of fresh seasonal produce—produce we're so eager to use in our upcoming. From adding fresh strawberries to a post-dinner cheesecake to topping a chilledwith crispy snow peas, this season's cooking is easily elevated. Whether you're setting the table for, lunch, or, we've got recipes that are a fit for every kind of Easter meal.

Easter Side Dishes and Appetizers Make sure your Easter meal is off to a tasty start with these quick appetizer recipes. Find a range of bites that will satisfy everyone around the table for the holiday, from plush biscuits to smooth butter boards.

Antipasto Tortellini Skewers with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette Half Baked Harvest Tortellini, mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and olives come together on skewers for the perfect pre-Easter snack. Enjoy this balanced bite on skewers or assemble as pasta salad. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Healthy Charcuterie Board The Girl On Bloor Because who doesn't love a good charcuterie board? Assembling an assortment of meats, cheeses, dips, and veggies along a sizable cutting board will give everyone something to start with. Have fun with creating fun patterns with your food, then dig right in. (via The Girl On Bloor)

Maple Glazed Carrots Pink Owl Kitchen The maple glaze from this recipe takes your healthy Easter appetizer from boring, old, regular carrots, to a sweet and savory mouthful. If you're looking to switch things up this year, try this one out! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Vegan Biscuits Veggie Society Sometimes the best side dishes are the simplest. These flaky vegan biscuits are just begging to be smothered in soft, salty butter. (via Veggie Society)

Deviled Eggs Feel Good Foodie Deviled eggs are an expected suspect for Easter snacking. This recipe makes preparing them super straightforward and painless: all you need is four ingredients to create a tangy treat. You'll want to make more than you think you need because these eggs are irresistible. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Greek Style Lamb Meatballs Barley & Sage The best apps come pierced, and these Greek style lamb meatballs are on our top five list for skewered snacks. Each meatball is nothing short of juicy and tender, plus the add-ins of cumin and feta cheese add a ton of flavor. (via Barley & Sage)

Butter Board Justine Doiron Looking for something trendy for your table this Easter? Butter boards are perfect to try this year. Just think about it: who doesn't want a supple layer of butter to soak bread and biscuits in before mealtime? Customize your board any way you like—sweet, savory, or even both! (via Brit + Co)

French Tartiflette (Potato, Bacon, and Cheese Casserole) The Bossy Kitchen Cheesy potatoes are an Easter ham's starchy BFF. Indulge in a single forkful of this delicious recipe, and you'll immediately want to add it to your holiday menus for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Yes, it's that good. (via The Bossy Kitchen

Crispiest Garlic Parm Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts The Girl On Bloor Save some of your precious kitchen time by utilizing the tool to rule them all: the air fryer. To make this mouthwatering Easter recipe, toss some brussels sprouts in oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, and spices, then let the air fryer work its magic. Your side dish will be ready in a matter of 10 minutes! (via The Girl On Bloor)

5 Minute Tzatziki Sauce Live Eat Learn Clear some space among your Easter snack spread for this easy-to-make tzatziki sauce. Use it to dip veggies or slather a salad with the fresh, zingy flavors. You're going to want to bookmark this recipe for year-round snacking! (via Live Eat Learn)

Main Dishes and Dinners for Easter Here it comes: the main event. Traditional Easter meals tend to center around a ham, but we've included a wide range of main course candidates for you to taste this year. Go the more standard route with maple glazed ham, or whip up some pasta salad for guests. See all of the delectable possibilities below.

One Pot Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta with Whipped Ricotta Half Baked Harvest This recipe had us at 'whipped ricotta'. The flavors of this pasta dish are bright and honestly, a bit magical. This recipe is a great option if you're looking to uncomplicate holiday cooking, too: you just need one pot! (via Half Baked Harvest)

Maple and Pear-Glazed Ham Sarah Anderson Pear and maple syrup douse cuts of ham to create a complex mix of flavors for your Easter dinner. This combo is not like you're typical holiday ham—the flavors are unlike anything you've ever tasted before, with a unique sweet and saltiness. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes This Wife Cooks This vegetarian sweet potato dish fills your home with spicy scents of Aleppo pepper flakes and homemade miso sauce. Don't be fooled by the veggie base, though—it's definitely a hearty, filling dish. Plus, the recipe leverages all fresh ingredients, so you're getting a healthy meal while you're at it. (via This Wife Cooks)

Baked Ham with Honey Mustard & Apples A Spicy Perspective Ham and sliced apples pair flawlessly for this Easter recipe. The texture of tender meat is equally balanced by crunchy apples, and all the deep flavors blend together beautifully. Prepping a whole ham is the way to go for a deluxe dinner. (via A Spicy Perspective)

Sheet Pan Paprika Chicken Culinary Hill Sheet pan meals take the stress out of holiday entertaining because all you need to do is season the ingredients and toss 'em in the oven for a bit. We love how this recipe tosses chicken and vegetables in a tasty paprika spice mix! (via Culinary Hill)

Classic Macaroni Salad Completely Delicious This pasta salad recipe welcomes spring with fresh ingredients. The recipe itself is a breeze to make, plus, you can always add more substance with your favorite spring veggie or protein source. (via Completely Delicious)

Baked Salmon with Cucumber Mint Salsa Salt & Lavender Season some salmon to your liking, then pop it in the oven for about ten minutes. Now that the easy part is done, prep a homemade cucumber salsa with cucumber, mint, za'atar spices, and lemon juice to top your fish. This meal boasts bright, tangy flavors that'll make your Easter guests go wild. (via Salt & Lavender)

Easy Greek Chicken with Red Peppers and Onions Fancy Peasant This Easter option is painfully easy and healthy. You only need one pan to combine your ingredients, and make sure you spice things up with the seasonings of your choice! The end result is a juicy medley of meat and veggies that can be enjoyed alone, or atop a bed of rice. (via Fancy Peasant)

Modern Pineapple Ham with Balsamic Honey Glaze The Endless Meal If you still remember your grandma's pineapple ham recipe (yes, the one with the maraschino cherries) and you loved it, you need to try this modern take for your fam this year. Pineapple slices and a sticky, sweet glaze adorn a tender ham in all of the classic flavors you crave for Easter dinner. (via The Endless Meal)

Easter Sweets and Desserts What's a holiday without a little sweet treat? End your Easter meal on a high note with one of these dessert recipes!

Double Strawberry Sugar Cookies Half Baked Harvest Berries practically scream springtime. These soft strawberry sugar cookies get covered in a cream cheese frosting, too. We'll take a dozen, pretty please. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Chocolate Nests Feel Good Foodie Toss some lightly cooked vermicelli noodles in your chocolate of choice, then shape your creation into little bird's nests. Once the nests hold their shape, fill them up with an ample amount of chocolate eggs for even more Easter sweetness. The kiddos will love this one. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Robin's Egg Macarons Barley & Sage These egg-shaped macarons are just begging to be baked for Easter in all their adorable robin's egg glory. (via Barley & Sage)

Iced Lemon Loaf Half Baked Harvest Our mouths water at the mere mention of lemon. This sweet and sour loaf starts with a light, fluffy bread that's drowned in a thick, creamy glaze. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Vegan Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting The Edgy Veg You know we couldn't forget about carrot cake. It's the cake flavor to rule them all on Easter – it's savory and sweet, plus most carrot cake recipes come with a heavenly cream cheese frosting. This Easter dessert recipe is vegan, but still delivers a moist cake with loads of flavor. (via The Edgy Veg)

Easter Bunny Chow Butternut Bakery Forget about meticulously decorating eggs for Easter and unleash your inner artist with this delicious and colorful bunny chow. This sweet treat comes together with such minimal effort, but the reward is high. Set a bowl of bunny chow out this Easter, and watch it quickly disappear. (via Butternut Bakery)

Matcha Cheesecake Takes Two Eggs The refreshing tastes of matcha, strawberry, and lemon blend together with this cheesecake recipe. Not only does this cake rock a springy color palette (making this recipe totally Instagrammable), but it's also giving all the sweet and sour flavors of our favorite spring treats. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Vegan + Gluten-Free Healthier Copycat Reese's Eggs Rachel Mansfield Vegan chocolate lovers, relish in the goodness of this copycat recipe that's ideal for Easter. Gather just four ingredients for a decadent dessert that's not only vegan, but also gluten-free, grain-free, and a lot healthier than the real thing. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Easy Apple Galette Two Spoons A satisfyingly crispy pie crust surrounds handfuls of delicately sliced apples in this Easter dessert. Each bite is full of fresh apples, and the whipped cream makes this treat all the better. If apples aren't your thing, try out pears or spring berries instead! (via Two Spoons)

Cocktails and Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Easter Well, now that you've crafted your excellent Easter mealtime menu, you need something to sip on. These cocktails and mocktails will do! Each drink is reflective of springtime, so your dinner has the perfect match.

Zero Proof Coconut Vanilla Mint Lemon Drop Chef Bai Mint, lemon, and vanilla assemble to create a mocktail that without any added sugars. The bright flavors absolutely belong next to all your divine Easter dishes. (via Chef Bai)

Grapefruit Ginger Beer Mocktail Pink Owl Kitchen This zero proof sip packs a juicy punch with grapefruit and ginger beer. Mint and lime add complex flavors to this refreshing drink, perfect to pour for your afternoon Easter egg hunt. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Japanese Yuzu Whiskey Sour Takes Two Eggs Work those home bartending skills with this yuzu-filled drink! Each ingredient balances the other out, making for a well-rounded Easter cocktail. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Sign up for our newsletter for all things Easter entertaining!

This post has been updated.