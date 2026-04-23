In addition to her new JJ Abrams movie The Great Beyond with Glen Powell and Emma Mackey, Jenna Ortega has a new film from Taika Waititi called Klara and the Sun that is definitely going to pull on our heartstrings. Based on the 2021 novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, this is a whole new look at artificial life, and what human connection actually means in an age of technology.

I've been thinking so much about this concept recently, and I'm very intrigued to see what the story has to say about it. We got a first look at the trailer at CinemaCon, and I have all the information you need before it hits theaters.

Here's everything you need to know about Jenna Ortega's new movie Klara and the Sun.

What is Klara and the Sun about? Klara (Jenna Ortega) is an Artificial Friend who's been waiting for someone to choose her. Her strength lies in her ability to observe what's going on around her, including what's happening between the humans who interact with one another outside the store. When she's finally chosen by a young girl, and goes to live with her family, Klara realizes just how complicated humanity it. She must confront the things she witnesses as we're all left to question what it actually means to love.

Who's starring in the Klara and the Sun cast with Jenna Ortega? The cast of Klara and the Sun is truly remarkable, and includes: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Klara

(Wednesday) as Klara Amy Adams (Cape Fear) as Chrissie

(Cape Fear) as Chrissie Mia Tharia ( The Education of Jane Cumming) as Josie

( The Education of Jane Cumming) as Josie Aran Murphy as Rick

as Rick Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) as Manager

(Poker Face) as Manager Steve Buscemi (The Sopranos)

(The Sopranos) Harry Greenwood (Hacksaw Ridge)

Where can I watch Klara and the Sun? Klara and the Sun will hit theaters on October 23, 2026.

Stay tuned for more information on Klara and the Sun and the rest of Jenna Ortega's movies.

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