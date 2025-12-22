Meet The Brand New 'Wednesday' Season 3 Cast (& See Who's Returning To Nevermore)

You guys. Our absolute favorite goths are returning to the halls of Nevermore Academy with Tim Burton’s Wednesday season 3. I’m so excited to uncover what the Netflix show has in store for us in the third installment, especially because we’re getting some brand new characters sprinkled into the mix. Which familiar faces will we get to see again in Season 3 of Wednesday? Who is returning, and who will be joining the cast? Let’s unpack.

Meet the Wednesday season 3 cast before new episodes drop on Netflix.

Eva Green As Aunt Ophelia Twentieth Century Fox Aunt Ophelia has played a major role on Wednesday for a while, albeit off-screen. So it’s nice to finally put a face to the character, who has played a pivotal role in Morticia’s storyline. Eva Green is best known for Casino Royale and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. “Ophelia has been gone a long time,” showrunner Miles Miller told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life and a lot of unanswered questions. The reemergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb.” According to co-writer Al Gough, “It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren’t expecting, and then that’s a driver into Season 3.” Fortunately, we’ll get to see more of her fascinating storyline unfold with Eva Green portraying the highly anticipated role.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Netflix Of course, what would the series be without Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams? Her effortlessly deadpan expressions and cynical aura are played to absolute perfection by Ortega, who gives her all to the iconic role. Ortega has also starred in Netflix’s You and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia Netflix The legendary Catherine Zeta Jones is incredible as Morticia Addams. A truly iconic casting choice for a memorable character. Of course she’ll be back! Jones is best known for Chicago and The Legend of Zorro.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin Netflix According to Netflix’s Tudum, Hunter Doohan will be making his return as Tyler Galpin on the exciting third season of the Netflix series. What do you guys think Tyler will be up to in season 3? Galpin has done a few small films but is set to star in 2026’s Evil Dead Burn.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair Netflix Enid Sinclair is the sunny breath of fresh air we all need amid the gloom and doom surrounding Nevermore Academy. She’s a werewolf, sure, but the least threatening monster you’ve ever encountered. When she’s not busy spreading sparkly joy and kindness amongst her peers, she’s helping Wednesday defeat the bad guys. Myers has also been in A Minecraft Movie and Family Switch.

​Luis Guzmán as Gomez Netflix Who else is excited to see Luis Guzmán return as Wednesday’s old man and the patriarch of the gothic clan? Guzmán has a prolific career, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.

Who else is in the Wednesday season 3 cast? Netflix Other returning cast members are Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille, Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

I can't wait to see what the third season of Wednesday has in store for us fans. There are so many riveting storylines to look forward to, so I'm just patiently waiting until the new season arrives.