We are so back.
Everything You Need To Know About 'Wednesday' Season 3 Before It Drops On Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We've been able to to binge all of Wednesday season 2 for, like, 24 hours, and we already have confirmation that a junior season is coming to Netflix. The show was renewed for another set of episodes on July 23, and I can't wait to see what adventures Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Enid (Emma Myers), and all their classmates get into.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday season 3, coming to Netflix soon.
Will Wednesday season 3 come out?
Netflix
Yes, we're getting another season of Wednesday! “It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time,” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Variety in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets — and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”
When is Wednesday season 3 coming to Netflix?
Netflix
There were three years between seasons 1 and 2, so hopefully we only have to wait a year this time! We don't have an official Wednesday season 3 release date, but I'm hoping to see new episodes in 2027 considering production is supposed to begin early next year.
Where can I watch Wednesday season 3?
Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Wednesday season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix.
How many episodes are in Wednesday season 3?
Helen Sloan/Netflix
Both seasons 1 and 2 of Wednesday have 8 episodes total, so we can expect season 3 to have 8 episodes as well. Wednesday season 2 released in two batches, so we'll have to wait and see if season 3 takes the same approach.
Here's the Wednesday season 2 release schedule:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 7 "Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 8 "This Means Woe" premiered on September 3, 2025
Who's in the Wednesday season 3 cast?
Netflix
Wednesday season 3 is sure to see the return of all our favorite Nevermore students and faculty from season 2.
- Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
- Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
- Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin
- Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay
- Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus
- Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger
- Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin
- Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
- Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams
- Victor Dorobantu as Thing
- Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams
- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago
Stay tuned for the latest news on Wednesday season 3 before it hits Netflix — and read up on the Wednesday Season 2 Ending, Explained while you're at it.
This post has been updated.