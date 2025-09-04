We've been able to to binge all of Wednesday season 2 for, like, 24 hours, and we already have confirmation that a junior season is coming to Netflix. The show was renewed for another set of episodes on July 23, and I can't wait to see what adventures Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Enid (Emma Myers), and all their classmates get into.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday season 3, coming to Netflix soon.

Will Wednesday season 3 come out? Netflix Yes, we're getting another season of Wednesday! “It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time,” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Variety in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets — and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

When is Wednesday season 3 coming to Netflix? Netflix There were three years between seasons 1 and 2, so hopefully we only have to wait a year this time! We don't have an official Wednesday season 3 release date, but I'm hoping to see new episodes in 2027 considering production is supposed to begin early next year.

Where can I watch Wednesday season 3? Bernard Walsh/Netflix Wednesday season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix.

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 3? Bernard Walsh/Netflix Both seasons 1 and 2 of Wednesday have 8 episodes total, so we can expect season 3 to have 8 episodes as well. Wednesday season 2 released in two batches, so we'll have to wait and see if season 3 takes the same approach. Here's the Wednesday season 2 release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Here We Woe Again" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

Season 2, Episode 2 "The Devil You Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

Season 2, Episode 3 "Call of the Woe" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

Season 2, Episode 4 "If These Woes Could Talk" premiered on Netflix August 6, 2025

Season 2, Episode 5 "Hyde and Woe Seek" premiered on September 3, 2025

Season 2, Episode 6 "Woe Thyself" premiered on September 3, 2025

Season 2, Episode 7 "Woe Me The Money" premiered on September 3, 2025

Season 2, Episode 8 "This Means Woe" premiered on September 3, 2025

Who's in the Wednesday season 3 cast? Netflix Wednesday season 3 is sure to see the return of all our favorite Nevermore students and faculty from season 2. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago

