11 Labor Day Sales to Stock Up on Cozy Fall Fashion
We love a good fashion sale especially after months of rotating the same five things in our closet. And a new season is the best excuse to stock up a few new basics! Check out these sales on everything from denim to shoes to jackets and sweater and get ready to get cozy in *all* things fall.
Score up to 50% off on dresses, tops, tees and denim at Madewell. New fall jeans anyone? Use Code: HIFALL
'Tis the season for boots and now you can score an extra 30% off sale styles like this top-rated UO Kaya Femme Boot for just $40 at Urban Outfitters. UO is also having a 50% off flash sale on 9/7.
Everlane is having a sweet sale on its already affordable basics. This cropped Alpaca sweater will brighten your fall closet!
Uniqlo is having a sale on summer and fall items as low as $9.90, plus stock up on their always under $100 cashmere sweaters.
Sunglass Hut is offering 30% off select polarized style (like these Persol sunnies) + free shipping.
For when you're feeling seasonal wanderlust there's Tory Burch Mini Perry Printed Canvas Crossbody Bag at Nordstrom, which has up to 60% markdowns.
We're all about the elastic waistband these days and now Old Navy is offering up to 50% off activewear like these jogger pants.
Boden is offering 20% OFF now through Monday, then 15% OFF Tuesday and 10% OFF Wednesday! Check out their new loungewear - so cute!
Modcloth is offering 30% off regular priced items, like this cheeky Charm School 3/4 Sleeve Pullover, and 40% off sale items. Code: YAYDAY
Shop head to toe fall and get 40% off new arrivals (extra 60% off sale) at JCrew with Code BYESUMMER.
Gap is offering an extra 50% off sale styles with code SALE. Get your fall Utility Jacket before summer temperatures drop!
Share your Labor Day finds with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.