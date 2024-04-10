Denim Dresses Are Your Newest Spring And Summer Must-Haves!
Denim dresses have officially entered the chat, and just ahead of summer! This season's hottest new essential is adorable, easy to style, and quirky yet cool. We love how easy it is to throw on a denim dress and add a pair of tall boots, scrappy heels, or basic sandals for a casual look. This beloved style comes right off the heels of Beyonce's newest album, marrying so many country, boho chic, and '70s vibes in one trend.
No matter what you need, you can get this dress is so many different styles. You can get a short shirtdress, a midi belted version, a mini strapless number — the options are truly endless. And while there are so many different options, we have all the top contenders listed and linked for you below! So keep reading for the best denim dresses to don this year!
Shop Denim Dresses Here!
Banana Republic Ella Italian Dress
This shirt dress is so chic! The way it's styled is perfection and exactly how it should be styled for summer. I love the classic black sandal and matching black crossbody! Throw on some cat-eye sunglasses, and you're good to go!
Gap White Midi Denim Dress
Who say's denim has to be blue? The cut of thiis white midi denim dress is so flattering, and would also pair so well with different colored accessories. You could wear black flip flops like above, butter yellow sandals, or even some tall boots. Plus, it's on sale right now so run to grab it while it's in stock!
Reformation Ellison Denim Dress
This vintage-inspired dress styled with the mary janes is utter '50s perfection! It looks straight out of an old film, and it's a perfect addition to our denim dress roundup. I absolutely love the drop waist and vest detailing on this piece, and think it's a timeless pick that you'll be wearing for many seasons to come.
Madewell Short Denim Dress
Denim dresses seem to be Madewell's specialty — no one does them better! This adorable mini dress has a slightly oversized fit that will sure to be comfortable. I see this one with camel sandals and a matching bag at the beach! Too cute!
Gap Tiered Denim Shirt Dress
Gap is the perfect place to test out trendier items — they have quality pieces at a much more affordable price point! I love this tiered shirt dress...and I love the price even more!
Vici Collection Joanne Dress
You just can't beat a belted mini denim dress. This one looks straight out of Coachella with its festival-inspired style. And did we mention that it's affordable? Add to cart, please!
Gap Lace Dress
I've never seen a lace denim dress before, and it's everything I didn't know I needed. It's so unique and definitely a fun twist not this cute new trend. This perfect little cottage-core dress will absolutely be an essential for spring and summer, IMO!
Petal & Pup Callum Sleeveless Dress
This Petal & Pup dress is so unique with the maxi fit and styled with the gladiator heeled sandals. This could be great to wear to any upcoming spring and summer events you may have coming up! This one is too cute to let go!
Reformation Tagliatelle
Reformation truly never misses! They are the perfect place to always be ahead of the trends and this one is no different. Plus, I love the quirky way it's styled with mary janes and a vintage-inspired top handle bag!
Gap Belted Denim Dress
Here's another great option for a belted denim mini. Gap has such affordable prices, and they're also doing a huge sale right now so this one may not last very long! Grab it fast before it's gone!
