Watch Lady Gaga Surprise A Superfan In The Sweetest Way Ever
There’s truly no arguing that Lady Gaga’s 2011 track “Born This Way” irrevocably transformed the LGBTQIA+ community. Aside from being a total bop in itself, many fans have found unlimited comfort and confidence in its affirming lyricism. One superfan recently shared his adoration for the track with Gaga’s longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, at an exclusive Allure event. He read aloud a handwritten letter detailing how “Born This Way” guided him toward self-acceptance – but little did he know, Gaga was secretly listening in. The singer surprised him in the sweetest way. Needless to say, he was shocked.
Brandon, a 19 year-old cosmetology student and known Lady Gaga fan, was invited to one of Allure’s Best of Beauty 2023 events, in which they were highlighting Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Labs.
“I’ve heard you've been like a fan of Gaga forever,” Tanno mentioned while applying eye makeup on Brandon. “And you have a letter for her?”
“I do, yeah,” Brandon responded. “Would you read it to me?” Tanno asked.
Brandon enthusiastically agreed to read his letter while sitting in the makeup chair.
“Dear Lady Gaga, you have unknowingly had a huge influence on my life. I don't know exactly what age I knew I was gay, but I always felt different and I thought I had no one to turn to for advice,” he read. “I couldn't talk about my sexuality at school for fear of being bullied or violence. But your lyrics in 'Born This Way' spoke to me.”
@allure Allure's 2019 #BestofBeauty cover star, and her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, had a sweet surprise in store for a superfan. Brandon thought he was going to get an exclusive sneak peek at Lady Gaga's beauty brand, #HausLaboratories, and to meet Tanno. Little did he know, though, #LadyGaga herself was there to share some invaluable makeup tips - and to hear the heartfelt letter he wrote. Best of Beauty 2023 is coming on September 21. See you on Allure! #AllureBestofBeauty ♬ original sound - Allure
Gaga was watching the exchange from behind a screen, and at this point, she gently snuck up on Brandon. Though it took him a beat to realize who was standing next to him, the moment he saw Gaga, he was speechless. Our hearts!
Brandon continued to read his letter directly to Gaga this time.
He quoted the song's lyrics, “'No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I’m on the right track, I was born to survive.' The song made me realize I had to be me.”
Even twelve years later, fans like Brandon are pressing play on “Born This Way,” which has become so much more than just a song. It’s an anthem for being yourself and staying true to who you are, no matter how you identify.
Lead photo by Arturo Holmes / Getty Images.
