All The Pride Collections That Aren't Cringe In 2023
Pride *should* be a year-long celebration, whether you're part of the LGBTQIA+ community or not. Empowering everyone to be comfortable in their identities forms a more understanding and joyful world for us, so bringing advocacy past the month of June is pretty important.
With companies launching pride-focused collections during June each year, it can be hard to know which ones are *actually* supporting the proper causes, and living up to their pride missions. These 10 pride collections are totally committed to the community.
Coolhaus.
Image via Coolhaus.
Take pride in your identity, allyship, or general love for sweets with Coolhaus.
This pride season, the LGBTQIA+-founded ice cream company is launching a limited-edition 'Love Out Loud' ice cream sammie, and in celebration, is donating $25,000 towards GLAAD's mission of accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Baggu x House Wine
Image via House Wine
Bag brand, Baggu, and canned wine creators, House Wine, released a collaborative Pride Pack for this year's pride season.
House Wine has proudly supported the Human Rights Campaign throughout their tenure as a business, and continue to do so with this pack built with a reusable bag, House Wine Rainbow Cans, and assorted stickers.
For every Pride Pack purchased, House Wine will donate $2 to HRC, further advocating for their mission of equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The North Face
Image via TheNorthFace.com
The North Face is embracing finding connection in nature for the queer community, and their extensive pride collection features colorful shirts, shorts, hoodies, tanks, shoes, and more outdoorsy accessories.
"Each one of us is a reflection of the glittery, messy, beautiful diversity that is Mother Earth," their site reads. "This pride, we celebrate the transformational power of finding our runway in the outdoors together."
What's even better about their collection is it isn't relegated to June only. The North Face supports queer-serving organizations like Brave Trails and YouthSeen year-round.
Bombas
Image via Bombas
Each sock and underwear purchase from Bombas' pride collection gives back to organizations supporting people facing homelessness, *especially* those part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
According to True Colors United, young queer people are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their non-LGBTQIA+ peers – and 40% of homeless youth belong to the community.
Bombas is reaching their fifth year in partnership with the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, which offers homeless, LGBTQIA+ young people a safe, accepting space – and this year's "Let Everyone Know" pride sock and underwear collection was designed in collaboration with the center to give back.
Noodles & Company
Image via Noodles & Company
Beloved noodle chain, Noodles & Company, is bringing back the ultra-tasty Pride Crispy – a rainbow-laden, fan-favorite rice crispy treat that satisfies sweet cravings, but *also* gives back to the LGBTQIA+ community.
For the third year in a row, Noodles & Co. is pledging 100% of proceeds from Pride Crispy sales (up to $30K) to Out & Equal, who advocates exclusively for LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.
The Crispy will be available to pair with your favorite noodle bowl through the month of June!
Dr. Martens
Image via Dr Martens
Widely considered a boot for the community, Dr. Martens is bringing a pride-inspired design to you in collaboration with Japanese artist, illustrator, and zine creator, Fuyuki Kanai. The pride boot is adorned in illustrations that recall "inclusivity, community and queer relationships."
Though the retailer released this boot for the month of June, Dr. Martens maintains a year-round partnership with The Trevor Project, he world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. This year, they're pledging $200,000 to the org.
Adidas x Rich Mnisi
Image via Adidas
Adidas believes that sports can change lives, but love can make an even *greater* impact.
The company designed their 2023 pride collection in collaboration with South African designer, Rich Mnisi to further promote the message that love unites.
Inspired by a childhood poem of Mnisi's called "Let Love Be Your Legacy," the sportswear collection "embodies a shared ambition to encourage allyship and expression without bias, in all spaces across sport and culture."
The brand also tapped Adidas partners, Tom Daley, Jari Jones, and organization Athlete Ally to publish passionate love letters to sports as a whole, in effort to uplift all LGBTQIA+ members involved with sports.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Image via Abercrombie.
Regardless of the sales they make this year, longstanding fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitchis committing $400,000 to The Trevor Project. Their most recent pride collectionsurrounds a "proud year-round" statement, which is a sentiment we can get behind.
The ready-to-wear pieces in the collection include everything from polo tees, matching sets, activewear, swimsuits, skirts, and more.
Converse Proud To Be
Image via Converse
This season's pride collection from Converse celebrates "those who are proud to be living in the power and joy of being themselves." The footwear company teamed up with a handful of members from the queer community to design five different (super cute!) pride-infused sneaker designs available for purchase.
Converse is proud to have pledged close to $2.5M to local, national, and international organizations since their first Pride campaign in 2015. It Gets Better Project, The Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and The Theater Offensive are all community partners working for the LGBTQIA+ community
NYX Cosmetics
Image via NYX Cosmetics
According to NYX Cosmetics, 64% of LGBTQIA+ gamers have been harassed online at disproportionately higher rates than all other identity groups.
NYX's 2023 pride collection hones in on LGBTQIA+ people in the online gaming space – saying "game over" to the haters, and instead, embracing queer gamers of all identities for who they are. The company teamed up with 5 LGBTQIA+ gamers to amplify their stories in effort to "create awareness for safer spaces in gaming." Each player represents a makeup item for next-level looks!
Furthering their advocacy, NYX's pride campaign surrounds their year-round partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, aiming to amplify queer voices, train allies, and provide donations – over $500,000 has been given globally to support youth support and services.
Header image via Adidas