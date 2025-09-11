These styles are so stunning.
8 “Flattering” Lane Bryant Plus Size Finds For Your Dream Fall Wardrobe
Building the perfect fall wardrobe is all about adding pieces that make you feel as good as you look, and Lane Bryant has totally mastered that balance. Their latest lineup is packed with flattering fall pieces that you can style for practically any occasion, from work days to weekend outings. We’re loving these eight curve-hugging plus-size styles for the season ahead!
Shop our 8 favorite Lane Bryant must-haves for creating your dream fall closet below!
Lane Bryant
Relaxed Straight Patch-Pocket High-Rise Brown Jeans
Chocolate brown is so in for fall 2025. The fact that you can rock it in these ultra-cozy jeans makes jumping on the trend even easier.
Lane Bryant
Bracelet-Sleeve Ruffle & Button-Front Blouse
The ruffles on this gingham blouse just add that extra zhush to your look without being too overwhelming on the eye or entirely uncomfortable. The pattern is downright perfect for fall.
Lane Bryant
Signature Fit Stud-Detail Wide Leg Jeans
Everyone needs a solid pair of wide leg jeans, and we love that these push just a little beyond basic, thanks to the stud detailing.
Lane Bryant
Faux-Suede Skort
This mini skort makes such a great match with tall boots, especially for a night of going out on the town with your gals.
Lane Bryant
Ruffle-Detail Fit & Flare Midi Dress
This dress is a statement piece all on its own. It'll look super chic if you pair it with bolder accessories like red suede sneakers or a solid green tote bag.
Lane Bryant
Blouson-Sleeve Denim Jacket
The wide sleeves on this denim jacket make it stand out from your typical styles just enough, ruling it a solid wardrobe staple that's also not straight-up basic.
Lane Bryant
3/4-Sleeve Notch-Neck Top
Florals can be a good fit for fall, too. Case in point is this leek top that comes in the best autumnal colors!
Lane Bryant
Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress
This midi sweater dress is nothing but flattering. The tie-waist is instantly cinching plus you get to show a little shoulder with the playful fold-over neckline.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.