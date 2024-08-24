12 Cozy Plus Size Pajama Sets That'll Make You Excited For Bedtime
Your bedtime routine doesn't have to be boring, especially after a long school or work from home day. It should help you wash away the worries of the day and we know just how to help you do it! After you've showered and moisturized your body, slip into the coziest plus size pajama sets that make you feel like you have a date with your sheets. If we're being honest, you do!
Here are 12 of our favorite plus-sized pajama sets to grab right now!
Torrid
Torrid Lightweight French Terry Henley Lounge Tee + Lounger Jogger
Don't judge us, but we think you need at least one plus sized pajama set that's dedicated to fall or Halloween. This pair isn't overdone so you won't feel like a walking cliché and that's something we're a fan of.
The lightweight French Terry fabric will keep you cozy without making you produce a ton of sweat and the stretch of this pajama set will move in any direction you do.
Skims
Skims Short Sleeve Button Up Set
Skims has the best pajamas we've ever tried, but we think this is the best place to start if you're new to the brand. It features a button-up top and shorts that have a relaxed fit for those nights you only care about dry rotting in bed. We know every night can't be dedicated to feeling spicy.
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Comfy Cotton Tee & Short PJ Set
These pajamas are perfect for long weekends where your work week doesn't start on Monday. They come with an oversized crew neck top and has breathable shorts that'll make you glad you get to sleep in.
PrintFresh
PrintFresh Bagheera Short PJ Set
Plus sized pajama sets aren't all made of polyester and spandex. Some are designed with organic cotton poplin so you can be as cute as you are cozy. Aside from that, you can wash these pajamas as many as you like without wondering if the print will fade over time.
P.S. The shorts have pockets!
Amazon
SWOMOG Satin Pajama Shorts Set
Satin sets should feel silky instead of merely looking good, but there's nothing to fear with this summer shorts set. It is made of polyester, but it's not as noticeable as you think.
With the holidays coming up, make sure to keep this in mind when thinking of cute, functional gifts to surprise your best friend with!
Adore Me
Adore Me Bryony Cami Pajama Pants Set
You need pajamas that are going to stand out during a sleep over with your besties and Adore Me knows that. This set is sustainable and has adjustable straps that'll keep everything in place. We know someone is bound to steal your phone to see if you're texting the person you claim is "just a friend." 👀
Kohl's
Simply Vera Vera Wang Pajama Sleep Set
We didn't know Vera Wang made pajama sets but here we are! She doesn't skimp on quality so you'll feel like you're walking around wearing a literal cloud because of the lightweight jersey fabric and oversized fit.
Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart Emme Jordan Right PJ Shorts Set
If you know you're always right in your arguments, we have the best pajama set for you! You can't use the drawstring because it's there for show, but everything is meant to hug your curves!
Amazon
WDIRARA Cartoon Pajama Shorts Set
Fall doesn't start until September 23 so there's no rules against wearing something with a summer fruit on it. How cute will you look wearing this pajamas set while eating a bowl of strawberries?
If you accidentally get a little juice on your top, you can just pretend it's a part of the overall design! We won't tell anyone.
Target
White Mark Three-Piece Pajama Set
This has winter written all over it, but there's no harm in wearing it during fall. It's the pajama set you wear when you're envisioning yourself living a cozy life as a celebrated author who's escaped the hustle and bustle of her life to read.
Little Sleepies
Little Sleepies Indigo Pajama Set
Specifically designed to accommodate each stage of motherhood, this pajama set is made from Lunaluxe Bamboo that makes it comfortable and easy to unbutton for breastfeeding moments.
It's also hypoallergenic so it won't irritate your newborn's skin!
The Children's Place
The Children's Place Satin Pajamas
Bloom into a new season with this cute satin pajama set! The top has a notched collar while the pants have elastic in them so your movement won't feel restricted.
