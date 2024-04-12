5 Flattering Layered Haircuts For Any Hair Type, According To Experts
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Going for a big chop can be intimidating, especially when opting for more layered haircuts after years of consistently long locks. Luckily, we asked the experts and found the trending layered haircuts that will have you running to the salon to book your next appointment! Our favorite cut and color expert, Renee Valerie, gave us the inside scoop on what haircuts are trending this season. And an added bonus? They work for all different types of hair textures! So don't worry if you have straight or curly hair — we've got you covered with the perfect layered haircuts, plus all the expert advice you need to get it.
Bobs
Image via Instagram/@renee.valerie
I feel like every resident cool girl is chopping off their long locks and replacing it with a short french bob. It's such a cute look that anyone can pull off! I've already had multiple people I know take the plunge and go short for spring and summer. It definitely helps when it's super hot outside.
I asked our resident hair expert, Renee Valerie, what trends she's been eyeing and she says, "Bobs, whether classic or French-inspired, are among the most versatile and universally flattering styles, complementing straight to curly hair effortlessly. Their timeless shape exudes chicness, even with minimal styling." Did she say timeless? We're in! This classic cut is sure to turn heads and give you a fun new edge for summer!
Micro Bangs
Image via Instagram/@randco
This is a look that will STUN! If you're wanting to make a big change for summer then this is the style for you! We adore this trend because it will work so well for many different hair types and textures. Plus, if your hair grows back fast then you don't have to worry about the risk being too much because they'll grow into "normal" bangs in no time!
This trend is everywhere and gives such a high-fashion look. Hair stylist and colorist Renee Valerie, says, "Micro bangs provide a chic method to beautifully frame the face and create an open, modern appearance."
Pixie Cuts
Image via Instagram/@renee.valerie
Another insanely fun hairstyle that we love to see! We adore this style because, again, this one is perfect for all hair textures. You can style it like above with textured hair and maybe even adding some fun color to it for summer. Or you can style it with your more straight hair for a vintage-inspired look. Hair expert Renee Valerie, says, "Pixie cuts remain timeless, offering a blend of strength and softness. I adore the versatility they provide, suitable for all hair types whether straight, wavy, or curly." We love to hear that!
Classic Layers
Image via Instagram/@renee.valerie
If you're risk-averse and want to stay a little more tame with your hair but style try something new then we suggest going with a classic-layered cut. This will keep your hair looking natural but still give it new dimension and depth.
I love classic layers especially with face-framing pieces that are flattering to all face shapes as well. Renee Valeriesays, "Introducing layers to longer hair is an effortless and subtle method to boost volume, create movement, and infuse a touch of softness to the style."
Bardot Bangs
Image via Instagram/@renee.valerie
Who could forget iconic Bardot bangs? Named after the famous actress who made messy, slept-in bangs iconic, this haircut is everything — especially with this modern, updated cut. It's slightly over-grown side-swept bangs that really help to frame your face and accentuate your features. It's another great look to give you some dimension without trying anything too risky.
Hair expert Renee Valeriesays, "Bardot bangs infuse a cool vibe into any hairstyle. I love how they complement all hair textures seamlessly and quickly enhance a hairstyle's overall look with minimal time to create." Running to make an appointment for this cut ASAP!
Images via Renee Valerie and R&Co
