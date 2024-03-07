The 10 Best Hairstyles For Women Over 40, Per Expert Stylist Advice
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
As we age, our defining features can change — including our hair. This can sometimes mean thinning and adopting new styles to combat a new hair texture and length, but instead of ignoring your evolving beauty, it’s something that should be celebrated and explored. As part of my research to find the best hairstyles for women over 40, I had the pleasure of connecting with New York-basedTim Lehman, a stylist with extensive experience at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon.With over 35 years of knowledge in the hair industry, Tim's definitely witnessed this change firsthand.
“In the past, I would see women in their 40s and 50s feeling like they had to adopt a certain hairstyle just because of their age,” shared Lehman. “Now, however, I’ve noticed more and more women in their 40s, 50s, and above getting more experimental and having more fun with their hair.” Below, you can find 10 hairstyles that are well suited for women aged 40 and up per Tim Lehman’s expert stylist insight.
Long Hair + Long Layers
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
“As we get older, the aging process can cause changes in our hair’s density and texture. Taking care of the hair and scalp throughout your life can help the hair stay healthy and create a more youthful-looking appearance. If the hair is healthy enough to sustain some length, I recommend a medium-to-long style with long layers throughout. Layers give body and movement to a longer hairstyle and can look great at any age. Adding in some soft, natural waves is a beautiful way to switch up this hairstyle,” says Lehman. Luckily for you, dear reader, our team compiled the best scalp scrubs to give yourself some extra TLC along with expert advice on how to approach the process earlier this month.
Blunt Lob
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
“The blunt long bob, or 'lob,' is a bold, sleek style that conveys confidence,” shared Lehman. “To get this look, the hair should be chopped bluntly between chin and shoulder length. It works great for women of various ages, and the shorter length means that people with thinner hair can also pull it off — just make sure to go back to the salon regularly for a trim to keep it looking polished.” So as long as you can maintain a standing salon appointment, the “lob” is a fun way to experiment with a daring new look without involving dye or bleach.
Long And Slicked Back
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
“Slicking back long hair is a great way to create an elegant, red carpet-worthy look,” even if your agenda only includes running errands or grabbing dinner with a friend. “It can be soft and subtle (like Michelle Yeoh’s, pictured), or — for an evening out — you can opt for a more dramatic take by slicking the hair back with gel,” offered Lehman.
Choppy Pixie Cut
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Instead of avoiding their thinning hair as a result of aging, embrace it. “For those with fine and/or thinning hair, shorter hairstyles are a great way to create more volume. I think a short, choppy pixie cut is great on somebody with fine hair. Plus, this haircut is easy to style every day with some gel or texture spray,” says Lehman.
Short With Side-Swept Bangs
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Step out of your comfort zone with “a close-cropped look [that] feels modern when it’s paired with side-swept bangs,” says Lehman. “With this haircut, you have some flexibility to style it differently depending on the occasion; it can be slicked down and elegant, or tousled and sexy.”
Extensions
Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images
When talking about extensions, Lehamn mentioned that “[he does] a lot with extensions for thinning hair, including for women aged 40 and up. The most important thing is to make sure that the hair has movement, and is not stiff.” He continued to share that, “It is also important to make sure that you are taking care of your hair and extensions so that they do not exacerbate hair loss. When done correctly, extensions can be a fantastic way to create a beautiful and youthful appearance.” Long hair isn’t a style reserved for younger generations, and especially when extensions can be installed seamlessly to give the illusion of long locks, even if physically growing your hair out isn’t in the cards at your age.
Textured Bob
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Lehamn says, “the textured bob is a modern and effortless look that’s super versatile and wearable by women of all ages. To create some more volume in thinner/finer hair, ask for choppy layers.” It’s no secret that shaggy bobs are IN this year!
Romantic Ponytail
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
“A ponytail is a practical hairstyle that keeps the hair out of your face, but the effect it has can change completely depending on the way it’s styled,” shared Lehman. “I love this elegant and romantic version of the classic ponytail (as shown on Jennifer Lopez, below). The front is smoothly pulled back yet soft, the ponytail is a bit higher than mid-level, and the rest of the hair falls into soft, natural waves. This works best on women with longer hair, or who have hair extensions.” Instead of using a ponytail only to pull back hair that’s overdue for washing, try this lively updo to give the style new meaning.
Shaved Side With Volume On Top
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET
Lehaman offered that “this style works best on naturally curly hair. It’s such a fun and powerful look. The sides of the head should be shaved or cropped short, with some length and volume left on top. It’s important to note that this look requires some maintenance and styling to pull off, so be prepared to commit to it.” This is the year of embracing your natural curls, so take a chance and get the chop.
Bangs
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
“Bangs are a fun way to switch things up and update your look,” says Lehman. “I love the polished and professional look of the ones on Christina Ricci below — but if you don’t want to go all-in on bangs, curtain bangs are a great option.” I personally had bangs for a bit and they were the gift that kept on giving; this style looks great when freshly chopped, bohemian and edgy as they grow out into curtain bangs, and whimsical once they reach a face-framing layer length. Talk about *bang* for your buck.
Header images via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Joy Malone/Getty Images
