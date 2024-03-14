Heading To The Salon? These Are The 10 Best Haircuts For Round Faces
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
With spring cleaning top of mind, it’s time to embrace an “out with the old, in with the new” mentality – and that goes for your hairstyle, too. Whether you have naturally curly hair, are in the mood to chop it all off, or are seeking inspiration in the latest trends we’d encourage you to try something new — after all, it’s just hair and it will grow back.
Understanding that there’s not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ when it comes to haircuts, we took face shape into account and found the best haircuts for round faces with the help of NYC-based hairstylist, Lucy Garcia Planck. Truly an expert in her field, Planck has extensive experience working with celebrities, bringing her talents to fashion show backstages, and now works with Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon on the Upper East Side.
Lucy made a point to share that “choosing the right style for a round face is essential to elongate this face shape,” before diving into the 10 unique styles best suited for round faces below.
A Long Bob
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer
Also known as a “lob,” long bobs have had their moment in the spotlight for quite some time. “A long bob with a middle part or side part is a good option for those with round faces, as it elongates the face. Taraji P Henson demonstrates this look with a graduated chin length to upper shoulder bob,” says Planck.
Choppy Bob With Bangs
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
“A choppy bob with bangs and lots of texture looks great on those with round faces,” shared Planck. Taylor Swift has demonstrated this haircut in an iconic way with a beautiful choppy bob and side-swept bangs that add shaggy dimension and lend more visual interest as a whole.
Chest-Length With Layers
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
“As shown on Miranda Kerr, an upper chest-length cut looks soft and pretty with face-framing layers that highlight a rounder face,” explained Planck. This cut gives more shape to your features and is a great option for those who aren’t ready to experiment with a blunt, dramatic ‘do but want to lean into a look that is flattering for their features.
Slicked-Back Hair
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKNY
“Rounder faces can easily pull off the edgy, elegant look of a slicked-back style (as seen on Kendall Jenner)” says Planck. She went on to share that “this style really allows rounder features to shine.”
Long Layers
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Planck mentioned that she “loves this cut on Penelope Cruz. Soft long layers that land past the cheekbone add length to smaller and rounder faces. Creating some volume on the top of the hair and adding soft waves keeps the look stylish and romantic.”
Middle Part
Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu
“Parting the hair in the middle is a great way to flatter and lengthen a rounder face. Add some accessories, like bobby pins or clips (our B+C favorites can be found here), to keep this look interesting,” says Planck. Gigi Hadid frequently sports this look and is a stunning example of how well this style can work for those with a fuller face.
Face-Framing Afro
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Planck offered that “A face-framing afro allows those with naturally curly hair to show off their beautiful texture while highlighting their facial features.” Love your curls, and look like a dream by doing so.
Curtain Bangs
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
“Curtain bangs look great on those with round faces because they frame their face and accentuate their cheekbones in a beautiful way. Wear them with the hair long, or pulled up in an elegant but un-fussy bun, as seen on Selena Gomez,” says Lucy.
Blunt Haircut
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
“Whether bob-length or longer, a blunt-edged haircut is great for creating the illusion of a longer face,” shared Planck. It's also such a fun and chic look that feels daring, can be styled easily, and never goes out of style!
Pixie Cut
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion
Planck affirmed that “rounder faces can absolutely pull off ultra-short hairstyles, like a classic pixie cut. The key is to keep it interesting with some volume and texture in the hair” — it’s best to avoid flatness through the use of gel or a texturizing spray.
