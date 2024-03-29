10 Short Haircuts For Women That Look Flattering On Everyone
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
Whenever spring rolls around, it's tempting to change your whole look — especially when it comes to short haircuts for women. The season is inspired by growth and change, so what better time to experiment with a dramatic chop? If you’re in the mood to say goodbye to the dead ends that accumulated over the winter months, a short haircut could be in your future.Less hair, means more freedom – and there are a ton of stylish ways to embrace shorter locks. To get the inside scoop on which short haircuts that look flattering on well, everyone, we asked for expert insight from Jennifer Nast, a stylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon in NYC. Jennifer has a creative spirit and her work speaks for itself; she describes herself as more of a tailor than hairstylist given the intentional focus she gives to the structural elements of each cut she performs. Find this master stylist's favorite short haircuts for women to see (and give) below.
Pixie Haircut With Long Bangs
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
“This hairstyle is mostly short around the sides and back, with the front being long,” says Nast. “Here you see Kerry Washington with the long bangs, this keeps the look soft. There is something very sexy about hair around the eyes.” Longer bangs bring an air of mystery to your everyday look, even if you’re doing something as commonplace as running errands, making it a fun take on a short haircut if you can stand having hair on your face.
Pixie Haircut With Short Bangs
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
“The hair is short all around with the bangs short [making this look] a more classic pixie cut,” shared Nast. “This cut is low maintenance, totally wash and go. Zoe Kravitz has donned this look many times – It’s a very strong and bold style.” Low maintenance and high reward? Consider us sold.
Pixie Haircut With Undercut
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
“This look is short on the sides and back, but the top and front are kept longer. This disconnection between the top and bottom gives this look an edgy vibe,” mentioned Nast. “This cut is great for the “hair-flipper" and works well with finer hair textures. It can make the most out of less hair.” This haircut is great for accepting and embracing fine hair – we all have different textures that deserve the same love!
Long Pixie Haircut
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
“This version of the pixie cut is longer all around. There is less layering and it has more hair in the back, around the ears, and in front,” says Nast. “With the longer pixie, you have more styling options; you can go slick, tucked behind the ears, or with volume and texture.” Act + Acre’s styling paste is a must-have for those with a long pixie that want their volume to stay put all day.
Short Pixie Haircut With Pompadour
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
- “Short on the sides and back, leaving a little length in the front and on top, the front fringe area of this cut is worn styled up and back,” shared Nast. Confidently rock short locks with this haircut perfect for volume-lovers.
Short Shag Haircut
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
“This haircut gives a strong shape [to those who have it],” shared Nast. “You have a heavy fringe, and lots of short layers all around, leaving a bit of length around the hairline [making it look] highly styled with minimal effort.” There’s a reason that RHOBH star, Lisa Rinna, is a long-time fan of this cut.
Medium Shag Haircut
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
“This [cut] usually has a short front, medium length in the back, and lots of short layers on top,” says Nast. “This is a strong haircut that looks super edgy, and can be worn straight or natural.” If you’re ready to enter your Reputation Era, this is the haircut you need.
Chin Length Bob Haircut
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
“Bob haircuts are super versatile,” mentioned Nast. “The chin-length Bob looks chic and professional; this haircut is great if you have thin hair,” but Nast shared a tip to “keep the cut blunt for optimal thickness.” Plus, the fact that trend-setter Hailey Bieber took the internet by storm with this hairstyle last summer makes us want to run to the salon and try it for ourselves ASAP.
Layered Bob Haircut
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
“This haircut offers lots of styling options; It can be worn straight, wavy, natural, or tied back,” says Nast. “Layering will give you lots of movement and volume. You can also choose to add a bang like for added interest and style.” Our queen, Taylor Swift has been spotted in this style time and time again, and if she’s wrong for doing so… then we simply don’t want to be right.
Bowl Haircut
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
“This haircut has a heavy length around the ear, not [have] much layering, and only short [hair] at the sideburns and back,” shared Nast. If it appeals to you, “this look can be very androgynous.” However, if regular salon visits are something that you don’t want to add to your schedule, Nast warned that “this haircut can be high maintenance as you need to get it cut every 4 weeks to keep the look sharp.”
