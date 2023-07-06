Find A Moment of Respite With This Lemon Loaf Recipe
Often in the hustle and bustle of daily life, finding a moment of respite for ourselves can be quite a challenge. However, amidst the chaos, I have discovered a delightful ritual that brings a sense of tranquility to my afternoons: indulging in a slice of Lemon Loaf accompanied by a comforting cup of black tea. Tea time holds a special place in my heart, a sanctuary where I can momentarily pause and reconnect with my senses. And when Lemon Loaf enters the equation, the experience becomes all the more enchanting. The marriage of this tangy confection with a steaming cup of black tea is a match made in heaven.
And to be fair, Lemon Loaf offers a versatile experience. It can be enjoyed as a standalone dessert, a delightful snack, or even as a breakfast treat. Its versatility allows you to indulge in Lemon Loaf at any time of day, depending on your cravings and personal preferences. Because it's so bright and refreshing, I thought it might be a perfect time to share one of my favorite Iced Lemon Loaf recipes from Half Baked Harvest.
Ingredients
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) salted butter, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons juice
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup plain greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 ounces cream cheese, melted icing
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3-4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons honey
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a loaf pan that measures 9x5 inches.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the butter, honey, and 1 tablespoon of lemon zest. Beat them together until well mixed. Gradually add the eggs, one at a time, and continue beating until fully combined. Then add the lemon juice, vanilla extract, and yogurt, and beat until well incorporated. The mixture might appear curdled, but that's normal. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the bowl. Beat the mixture until just combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream cheese and another tablespoon of lemon zest.
- Spoon one-third of the batter into the greased loaf pan. Drop teaspoon-sized amounts of the cream cheese mixture over the batter, using half of the cream cheese mixture. Swirl the cream cheese gently using a paring knife. Spoon another one-third of the batter over the swirls, and then swirl in the remaining cream cheese mixture. Finally, spoon the remaining batter over the top. It's alright if some of the cream cheese is not completely covered by the batter. Bake the loaf for approximately 45 minutes, or until the center is set. If the top of the cake is browning too quickly, cover it with foil and continue baking.
- Allow the loaf to cool completely before applying the frosting.
- While the loaf is cooling, prepare the glaze. In a bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and honey until smooth. Pour the glaze over the cooled loaf, allowing it to set for about an hour or until it reaches the desired consistency. Then, slice and enjoy your delicious lemon loaf!
I don't know about you but this will be one of the treats I reach for this summer. For more tasty treats, follow our 'Dessert Recipes' Pinterest board.
Header image via Half Baked Harvest
