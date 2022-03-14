Low On Energy? Reach For These Healthy WFH Snacks For Every Time Of Day
We can't get through the day without some serious snacking, and as much as we love all things junk food, we're looking for more healthy snacks to give us energy. If you know that there are certain times of day that you have less energy (the 3 o'clock hour is a killer for most of us), choose snacks that will help keep you focused while also keeping you healthy. Read on for some tasty ideas that you can eat at your desk!
7 AM
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a great option for a pre-workday snack because it fills you up with slow-digesting fiber, AND as a bonus, it may lower your cholesterol and blood pressure. Plus, since it contains more protein than other grains, it'll fill you up so you don't need to snack as much throughout the day. Turn your normal bowl of oatmeal into baked oatmeal muffins and dust with some cinnamon sugar. Yum!
Eggs
Need some energy and protein to get you through the morning? Look no further than this breakfast staple. Eggs will fill you up better than a donut or other carb-loaded breakfast might, and they're full of healthy fats. Make some Eggs Benedict bites or a Croque Madame!
10 AM
Peppers + Cream Cheese
When you start to get hungry but it's not quite lunchtime, you need a snack that will satisfy. Bell peppers are great because they're low in calories but packed with vitamins — the more colorful, the better! Not only does adding cream cheese give your snack a whole new texture but it also adds in some Vitamin A. Try some Cheese-Stuffed Mini Peppers the next time you need a quick bite.
Potato Chips + Hot Sauce
We know that potato chips aren't the most healthy snack on the planet but they have their benefits when eaten in moderation. Potatoes are actually a great source of potassium, and if you're feeling nauseous, they're an easy-to-digest option. We love adding some Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce on top to spice things up! Not a fan of potatoes? There are tons of alternatives, from beet chips to carrot chips.
3 PM
Peanut Butter + Banana Toast
Some fully-loaded toast is a great way to get a bunch of different health benefits at once. Whole wheat bread can boost your energy if you're lagging, peanut butter has protein to keep you full until dinnertime, and bananas are packed with potassium and antioxidants. Drizzle some honey on top or add a sprinkle of chocolate chips!
Nuts + Dark Chocolate
There are a ton of reasons to reach for nuts the next time you need a pick-me-up. They're a wholesome plant-based source of protein, help keep you satiated with healthy fats, and are full of antioxidants. And whether you add a handful of chocolate chips or grab a chocolate bar (we love the Alter Eco bars), dark chocolate can also help maintain heart health and improve your cognitive functions.
9 PM
Popcorn
We love popcorn during a movie night, but you don't really need an excuse to chow down on this snack! It can boost your serotonin levels, and it's light enough that you won't feel bogged down when it's time to go to sleep. Try using an air popper for a snack without all the oil, or go for a flavorful Opopop pod.
Cherries
Not only are cherries great in a Shirley Temple, but they also make for a stellar bedtime snack. Their high antioxidant levels help the body in numerous ways, and they also contain a good dose of melatonin to get you ready to fall asleep.
