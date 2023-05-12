These Lemon Meringue Pie Bites Are The Perfect Mother's Day Treat
There's something about tiny finger foods that feels extra fun. Whether it's tapas or petit fours, eating cute, miniature versions of our favorite dishes always put a smile on our face. Add a classic spring flavor like lemon and we're over the moon. These lemon meringue pie bites, courtesy of Wonderfull Seedless Lemons, check all the boxes: they're flavorful, colorful, and extra cute. It's easy to prep a batch for this weekend's Mother's Day brunch, but if you decide to save a few for your own midnight snack, we totally understand ;).
How To Make Lemon Meringue Pie Bites
Image via Wonderfull Seedless Lemons
Ingredients
Lemon Filling:
- 1 tablespoon Wonderful Seedless Lemon zest
- 1/2 cup Wonderful Seedless Lemon juice
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 large egg yolks (set aside the whites for meringue topping)
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
Cookie Crust:
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup superfine sugar
- 1 large egg yolk
- 3 tablespoons Wonderful Seedless Lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Meringue Topping:
- 2 large room temperature egg whites (reserved from the lemon filling)
- Pinch of cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup superfine sugar
- Wonderful Seedless Lemon zest curls, for garnish
Instructions
- For the lemon filling: In a small saucepan, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and egg yolks until very smooth. Set pan over medium-low heat and cook, stirring, until sugar has dissolved, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the butter a few pieces at a time, whisking after each addition until the butter is melted. Do not let the lemon filling bubble at any time.
- Continue cooking and stirring the filling for 4 to 5 minutes until it thickens.
- Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a clean bowl to remove any bits of solid egg and the zest. Pour into a clean jar and cool to room temperature. Store covered in the fridge for at least 3 hours or up to 2 weeks.
- For the cookie crusts: In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt, and set aside. In a mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until blended. Add the yolk, lemon juice, and almond extract and mix until a dough is formed. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to a day.
- Heat oven to 350ºF. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough to 1/8" thick. Use a 2-1/2" round cookie cutter to cut 12 circles, and re-roll any scraps if needed. Gently press the rounds into a mini muffin tin so the edges are flush with the top and the dough sits in the corners of the muffin cups.
- Bake the cookie crusts until just set and cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool briefly in the tin, and then gently remove to a cooling rack. Use a small knife or spatula to loosen and lift the crusts out of the tin.
- When almost ready to serve, fill the cookie cups to the top with the lemon filling.
- For the meringue: In a stand mixer, use the whisk attachment to combine the egg whites and cream of tartar. Beat until frothy, about 3 minutes on medium speed. Increase the speed to medium-high and begin to add the sugar a little bit at a time. Continue beating until glossy, stiff peaks form, about 4 to 6 minutes.
- Transfer the meringue to a piping bag and pipe dollops onto the filled cookies. (Tip: use a piping bag fitted with an Ateco #806 tip.)
- If desired, use a brûlèe torch to toast the tops of the meringue. Garnish with lemon zest and serve. Filled pie cups can be covered and stored in the fridge for up to 2 hours before serving.
Recipe and images via Wonderfull Seedless Lemons
