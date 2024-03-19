25 Easter Treats That Look As Sweet As They Taste
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Colorful cakes and other make-ahead Easter desserts are always welcome at the brunch table. And when it comes to sweet Easter treats like ones made with Easter candy — what's not to love? If you're looking for crafty concoctions that will satisfy your sweet tooth and double as festive Easter table decor, we've got your back. Here are 25 sweet Easter treats that will get everyone in the mood for *bunny* season, stat.
Cadbury Creme Egg Cheesecake Dip
With this sweet Easter-themed dip, the whole table can get a taste of creamy, chocolatey goodness. (via Brit + Co)
Easter Trix Bars
These Easter treats are like your classic Rice Krispies version, except crafted with Trix cereal. Using Trix will give each bite a colorful effect that speaks to the spring season! (via Brit + Co)
Easter Chick Sandwich Cookies
You just can't pass up Easter treats as cute as these. Their adorable little Easter chick faces makes it hard to want to eat them, but trust us: once you do, you'll be craving at least 5 more. (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate Oatmeal Caramel Creme Egg Cookies
Earning some caramel-y flavor from actual creme eggs, these are great Easter treats for serving your pals that have a chocolate addiction. The creamy filling is ahh-mazing. (via Brit + Co)
Watercolor Cake Easter Eggs
If this year is the year you've finally decided to fully commit your baking skills to Easter desserts, go with this recipe. You'll 'paint' the outside using food coloring and even edible gold foil for elegant effect! (via Brit + Co)
Bunny Donuts
These lil' bunnies will look super cute for snapping Instagram pics of this year's Easter brunch spread. (via Brit + Co)
Crazy Strawberry Milkshakes
These devilishly sweet Easter treats in milkshake form are gonna send you into a sugar coma, but it's so worth it. Now's the time to be extra with all the garnishes, countless donuts and marshmallows welcome. (via Brit + Co)
Limoncello Tart
Still sweet but more on the zesty side, this limoncello-infused lemon tart will wake up your tastebuds just in time for spring. The lighter color and citrusy fruitiness of this treat are just perfect for Eastertime. (via Brit + Co)
Easter Egg Truffles
We love Easter treats that don't require any baking, like this one! Just grab some creme eggs from the store, then doctor 'em up with more chocolate and Easter sprinkles! Done and done. (via Brit + Co)
Easter Emoji Cookies
Everyone at your Easter get-together will be wildly impressed with your cookie decorating skills when you whip out these Easter treats! (via Brit + Co)
Ube Coconut Cake
The light, sugary notes of ube and coconut work wonders together in this cake recipe that's a total fit for spring. The purple hue of the cake layers will look iconic amongst the rest of your Easter treats. (via Brit + Co)
Creme Egg Rocky Road Bars
Decadence reigns supreme with these rocky road-inspired Easter treats. Any dessert that comes in bar form is gonna be a big hit among the fam, plus these are loaded up with chocolate eggs for the holiday! (via Brit + Co)
Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches
Carrot cake is the cake for Easter, but why stress about making a whole cake?! If you're looking for an easier alternative, but still want all the carrot cake vibes in your life, opt for these sandwiched Easter treats that also feature a creamy filling. (via Brit + Co)
Piña Colada Cake
When sweet fruit and sugary classic desserts merge, it's pure magic. This cake serves up the flavors of a piña colada in the tastiest way ever. If you wanna amp it up for Easter, pop a few Peeps on top! (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Peeps Skillet S’mores
This recipe is everyone's fave campfire treat made with Peeps! Better make a big batch of this Easter treat, because you'll want to devour these rainbow Easter s'mores for days to come. (viaHow Sweet Eats)
Layered Peeps Rice Krispie Treats
Any holiday dessert that calls for marshmallows can be dressed up in Easter pastels when you substitute Peeps! Serve these colorful Easter treats sliced up in rainbow squares, or insert sticks and hand them out as pops. (via Yellow Bliss Road)
DIY Easter Wildflower Macarons
These bright yellow macarons become festive flowers with a little bit of white icing paint and edible black ink. They make a delicate and beautiful addition to a spring-themed tablescape, and are an excellent excuse to get artsy this Easter! (via Sugar & Cloth)
Bunny Fairy Bread
Oh, em, gee — everyone's fave fairy bread is getting the full Easter treatment with rabbit shapes and cute little cottontails. You can't forget the sprinkles, either! (via Hello, Wonderful)
Toasted Marshmallow Easter Peeps Milkshakes
Even milkshakes take on an Easter theme when the colors are Peeps-inspired. Click through for an Easter dessert recipe that will take your presentation to the next level – and bonus points if your shake matches your Easter dress! (via Shared Appetite)
Bunny Tail Cupcakes
What could be cuter than a little ol' rabbit tail sticking out of your cupcakes? The pink “paws" are made of Jordan almonds — genius! (via Lark & Linen)
Cotton Candy Donuts
These fairy-floss donut hybrids in bright pastel colors are perfect for Easter brunch, and they couldn't be easier to make. Just top some donuts with a small pinch of cotton candy, then add glitter sprinkles, and OMG! — dreamy Easter treats. (via Studio DIY)
Coconut Marshmallows with White Chocolate
Kids young and old alike will get a kick out of cutting homemade marshmallows into bunny shapes! The coconut “tails" not only look cute, but they also taste divine. (via The Gold Lining Girl)
Colorful Ice Cream Sandwich Treats
Before we dive head-first into all of the yummy ice cream sandwiches that spring and summer have to offer, give them a spring makeover with pastel hues! A tray of these will look Pantone-pretty on your Easter dessert table. (via The Sweet Escape)
Snowball Cupcakes
These chocolate cupcakes are a riff on everyone's childhood fave Hostess Sno Balls, only waaaaay better — because homemade is always better! Pick a few different colors for these Easter treats to match all your dyed Easter eggs. (via Baking a Moment)
Easter Bunny Macarons
Making macarons can be a bit finicky, but they're totally worth the effort when the end result is as cute as these bunnies! Adding the adorable food-marker faces is more than half the fun, plus, they're bound to make everyone smile this Easter. (via Tried & True)
Tag us with your Easter treats on Instagram @BritandCo and subscribe to our email newsletter for more sweet inspo!
Lead image via How Sweet Eats.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
- 25 Easter Printables You *Need* This Spring - Brit + Co ›
- 23 Kids' Easter Basket Ideas to DIY - Brit + Co ›
- Borderline Egg-cessive: 100 Ways to Decorate an Easter Egg! - Brit ... ›
- Slow Cooker Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding = The Perfect Easter ... ›
- 19 Colorful Easter Dessert Recipes to Celebrate Spring - Brit + Co ›
- The 12 Most Creative Candy-Filled Easter Dessert Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- The Best Lemon Loaf Recipe For 2023 - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Cadbury Eggs Recipes to Make for Easter - Brit + Co ›