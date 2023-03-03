25 Questions To Ask On A First Date
First dates are always a little awkward. We're all familiar with that feeling: Despite donning your favorite date night outfit and trying your best to calm your nerves, you don't know each other yet, and you're both coming into the date with some level of expectation — and the result is a lot of awkward silences and uncomfortable fidgeting. Our first pointer is to try to relax: Remember, your date is probably just as nervous as you are. Secondly, it can be helpful to come to a date with some conversation starters in mind.
First dates aren't supposed to feel like interviews... so we don't recommend you ask all of these questions rapid fire. Rather, treat this list as a quick and handy reference for fostering open conversation between you and your new love interest. Ask a question, then see where it leads. Asking a second question from this list may not even be necessary if the conversation flows naturally.
- What's the best movie you've seen recently? Why did you like it?
- What was your favorite subject in school?
- Do you like games? What's your favorite one?
- What's your perfect Saturday morning?
- What kind of kid were you in high school, and how does that compare to how you are now?
- If you could make everyone in the world read one book, which one would it be and why?
- Who is a celebrity who has had a big impact on you?
- What's the best thing that happened to you this week?
- In your opinion, what makes a song or album really good?
- What is your go-to-coffee or tea order?
- Would you ever move to a foreign country? If so, which one would be your top choice?
- What's your favorite way to unwind after work?
- What's the last show that you binge-watched?
- What's something you've been excited about recently?
- Are you working toward any particular goals right now?
- Would you rather attend a workshop or a lecture? What subject would it be on?
- Are you a morning person or a night owl? What's your favorite thing about that time of day?
- If you could have your ideal meal, what would it be and who would you share it with?
- What's something that really annoys you?
- If you were a color, which one would you be?
- What is something that you want to learn?
- Would you rather listen to a podcast or a song? What's one podcast or song you're obsessed with right now?
- Are you drawn to any particular decade or era of history? What do you think is so cool about it?
- How would you describe your ideal job or hobby?
- Would you rather play Scrabble, Pictionary, or Charades? Why?
Did you try these questions to ask on a first date? Tweet us at @BritandCo to share your experience, and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more relationship content!
This post has been updated.
- 10 Questions to Ask Yourself on Your Birthday This Year - Brit + Co ›
- 11 Tips for Reducing First Date Nerves - Brit + Co ›
- Questions To Ask At Every Relationship Stage | Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 5 Conversation Tips to Make a First Date Less Awkward - Brit + Co ›
- Best Questions To Ask Partner On A Date - Deep Relationships - Brit + Co ›