Aug 19, 2022
50 Journal Prompts To Help You Dig Deep Into Your Relationship
Most Recent
Gone are the jittery days of first-date questions and fears of being ghosted. You've settled into a groove with your partner, and you're thinking of taking your commitment to the next level. Whether that means becoming exclusive, moving in together, buying a house, getting married, or having kids, you're at a crossroads and plan to make a decision in the near future. These are all ideal times to get out your favorite journal and ask some big questions about yourself, your partner, and your relationship. Below, find 50 relationship journal prompts that will help you reflect on what life looks like with your special someone.
- What does a healthy relationship look like?
- What does my ideal relationship look like?
- What does "love" mean to me?
- What does intimacy look like?
- What does romance mean to me?
- What scares me about my relationship?
- What are my relationship goals? What are my partner’s?
- How do I wish my relationship was different?
- Who initiates spending time together in my relationship? How do I feel about that?
- What makes me feel loved? What makes my partner feel loved?
- What is one thing about my relationship that I hope never changes?
- What is one thing about my relationship I'd like to change?
- When something is bothering me, how do communicate it to my partner?
- When I’m upset, what do I want from my partner?
- What does my partner want from me when they're upset?
- If my partner is upset about something, how do I prefer them to communicate it?
- What qualities do I bring to a relationship? What does my partner bring?
- What are three things I admire about my partner? Why?
- When was a time I was able to rely on my partner? When could I not?
- When do I feel most like myself?
- Do I ever feel self-conscious around my partner? What's going on? How do I handle it?
- What aspects of my relationship energize me?
- What aspects of my relationship deplete me?
- How satisfied am I with my friendships outside my relationship?
- Is there any aspect of my relationship I never talk about? What is it and why?
- When do I feel seen by my partner? When does my partner feel seen by me?
- When do I feel disconnected in my relationship? Why? How is it fixed?
- What is my love language? How have I communicated it to my partner?
- What is my partner’s love language? How do I express love to them?
- How does my partner show respect for me?
- When it comes to money, what have my partner and I talked about? What haven't we?
- What are my deal breakers? What are my partner’s?
- Who do I rely on most? Why?
- How have I been hurt in past relationships?
- Why did my previous relationships end?
- What in a relationship changes when a couple moves in together/marries/has kids?
- How do I maintain independence in my relationship? How does my partner?
- What are our arguments like? How do I wish they were different?
- What is something I’ve told my partner that no one else knows?
- Whose relationship do I admire? Why?
- What values do my partner and I share? What values differ?
- Do I have enough alone time in my relationship? Why or why not?
- How do I deal with a bad day or stressful situation? How does my partner?
- Am I ever impatient with my partner? If so, why? How do I manage it?
- What is a time I let my partner down? How did we move forward?
- When do I most look forward to seeing my partner?
- How do I plan to keep growing in the next phase of our relationship?
- How do I see my partner and I growing together?
- How does my partner support my career? How do I support theirs?
- How do we show affection toward each other?
Tell us your favorite relationship journal prompts on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for more relationship content.
Featured image: Pexels/Yaroslav Shuraev