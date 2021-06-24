Create An Outdoor Oasis With These Budget-Friendly Finds
If you're lucky enough to have access to a backyard, patio, or even a little balcony, a few pieces of affordable outdoor decor can make the difference between an underused space and outdoor oasis. Adding elements like lush greenery, proper shading, and comfortable seating are key for creating a relaxing environment to escape to. If you plan on hosting, little touches like ambient lighting, easy tablescapes, and even handcrafted games can make the difference between a casual get together and an intimate, memorable gathering. But when you take all the outdoor elements into consideration, you've probably found that your space could use some sprucing up every now and then. Before summer gets in full swing, consider these affordable outdoor decor additions to transform your space into a serene summer spot.
Smith & Hawken Outdoor String Lights ($30)
First things first, make sure you have some ambient lighting to set the mood. String lights are an affordable, easy-to-install must for any backyard space.
Lazy Daze Quilted Hammock ($78)
If you have the room, why wouldn't you install a hammock? Opt for a classic, functional one that will allow you to get comfy and make it your own with throw pillows to suit your style.
World Market Geo Indoor Outdoor Pillow ($30)
A pretty new throw pillow might be all your outdoor space needs to feel new again. This sunset-inspired design is the perfect summer touch.
World Market Alicante Planter ($120-$150)
Sleek and sturdy planters not only elevate your outdoor decor, but they can serve several sneaky purposes, from covering up an unpleasant view, giving yourself a bit more privacy, or even protecting your furry ones from a dangerous ledge.
Sunny Days Patio Umbrella ($199)
You don't need an ocean view to feel like you're relaxing on the beach, just this beautiful umbrella to set an especially mediterranean mood.
Studio McGee Jute Rug ($139)
A classic jute run anchors your outdoor space and adds a little softness under your bare feet. It's hard to beat a price like this one.
Sevilla Outdoor Planter ($60-$100)
Every outdoor oasis needs some greenery. But rather than splurging on mature plants that have already reached the right height, start with elevated pots to bring younger foliage into your line of sight.
FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace ($95)
Adding a bonfire to your backyard isn't always an option, but this sleek little fire pit illuminates even the smallest outdoor spaces with flickering warmth (and is just the right size for roasting a few marshmallows).
Project 62 Stripe Outdoor Rug ($50)
If your version of an oasis requires a resort feel, a classic striped rug will set the scene.
Threshold Outdoor Pouf ($60)
Add some additional seating and a bohemian vibe with these simple, woven poufs.
The Magnolia Company Citrus Tree ($60)
There's nothing more refreshing than a fresh squeeze of lime or lemon in your summer beverages. If you have the right conditions, try growing your very own citrus trees to admire and enjoy its fruits.
Recycled Bowls ($20)
These bowls almost look like hand-crafted pieces, but they're actually made of outdoor-friendly, recycled materials. A win-win!
World Market White Rattan Lantern ($25-$40)
Sprinkle a few rattan lanterns around your space for an instantly romantic setting.
Millwood Pines Outdoor Fire Pit ($150)
This celestial fire pit works like a piece of art in your backyard, while also inviting a warm fire and conversation into your summer nights.
World Market Acrylic Barware ($15)
Sip worry-free on this unbreakable acrylic barware set, which looks just as beautiful as the recycled glass it was inspired by.
Nordstrom Weave Table Runner ($50)
Make any patio table new again with this beautiful woven table runner that will set the stage for the rest of your tablescape.
Winbattle Citronella Candles ($16)
A large citronella candle is a must for warding off pesky bugs. This beautiful and functional find would also make a great hostess gift in a pinch (thanks, 2-day delivery!).
Gentle Monster Giant Timber Tower ($55)
Once things get competitive, this may not be the most relaxing addition to your outdoor decor, but it will ensure fun memories are being made.
FUNBOY Staycation Mini Pool ($59)
A kiddie pool is a delightful decoration for any summer gathering, especially when you fill one with ice and drinks.
Etsy Retro Cornhole ($220)
Even an oasis needs a little entertainment. Corn hole is always a crowd favorite, and these gorgeous boards will most definitely have the crowds in awe.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.