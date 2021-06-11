8 Home Decor Trends To Inspire Your Outdoor Space
Summer is all about relaxing, entertaining, and giving every area of your life some TLC. Swap those moody winter shades for bright summer colors, travel to your dream destination, buy some breathable bedding, and don't forget to update your outdoor decor while you're at it! Anna Brockway, cofounder and president of Chairish, is helping us transform our homes into a summer paradise with rainbow glassware, fun patterns, and a lobster motif or two.
New England Summer
Take inspiration from America's color palette and deck out your patio with weather-worn, coastal details. "The palette here embraces a classic yet sophisticated array of faded hues," Brockway said. "Add picnic baskets, loungers, and nautical-inspired elements to your space for a touch of New England nostalgia." Stripes give a nice nod that classic nautical look and an updated Colonial Revival style will give your space an old-school yet modern feel.
Palm Beach Refined
"The Palm Beach Refined style can be summed up as less 'punch' and more 'polish,'" Brockway said. "We see it as Art Deco meets a touch of ancient Greek architecture." Clean lines and geometric detail keep this monochromatic design sophisticated, and the pattern mixing bring old and new styles together seamlessly.
Palm Beach Pattern
Summer is all about color, and this whimsical decor definitely keeps things fun. "Lilly Pulitzer, the Queen of Prep, is our Virgil here, guiding us through every level of showy 60s-style glam with exuberance and whimsy," Brockway said. Make sure to keep the focus on the same few colors to keep it from overwhelming the eye.
Relaxed California Villa
Mediterranean style meets California in this relaxed trend. "Imagine overgrown bougainvillea, vine-covered stucco, and long, late-night dinners on the patio," Brockway said. Even if you're looking to update more than just your outdoor space, the wicker, terra cotta color scheme, and bold prints will look good in every room.
Palm Springs Modern
"There's maybe nowhere on earth that truly says midcentury like Palm Springs, and that's precisely what we adore about it," Brockway said. "Punch up your decor and refresh yourself in citrus-colored furnishings, alongside all the curvy, groovy furniture you can handle." Mid-century shapes and candy colors bring this playful decor right into the modern day and the best thing about these pieces is their personality — everything is a piece of art!
Island Oasis
Even if you're not traveling somewhere tropical this summer, you can still bring island life to your home with bright punches of color, tropical prints, and wicker. Pick one or two statement pieces as starting points and tie in the rest of your decor. "Expect pineapple motifs everywhere from serving plates to table lamps, alongside Chinese Chippendale chairs and tons of fabulous rattan and wicker," Brockway said.
Beach Holiday Italian Style
"This trend embodies a beach getaway as only the Italians can do it," Brockway said. Bring the Italian sun to your backyard with shades of lemon and mustard, and balance it out with cooler colors like blue or green. Stripes and solids keep things classy, but we'll always say yes to a statement plate! "Even if you can't bring the picnic to Positano right now, you can always bring Positano to the picnic."
Summer Entertaining At Home
We're excited to finally host an outdoor gathering with a few of our closest friends, and these colorful essentials bring an eclectic edge to any space. Don't be afraid to go crazy with color as long as you stick to a color palette!
Thanks Anna! Whether you love patterned cocktail napkins, colorful table lamps, or classy chargers, these home decor trends will give your space a breath of fresh summer air.
