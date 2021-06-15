20 Decor Ideas Inspired by Summer Camp
Even if your memories only go so far as having watched Salute Your Shorts or Wet Hot American Summer, there's something so nostalgic about summer camp. Settling lakeside for weeks of outdoor adventure and endless goofing around is a special kind of magic. We can't stay bunked up forever, so why not try these 20 ways to makeover your home with summer camp-inspired decor.
1. DIY Carry Blanket
Channel your inner explorer with this wool throw inspired by Pendleton's Yellowstone Blanket. You can carry it with you to the first ever national park!
2. Wayfair Kahoka Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table ($157)
This side table totally reminds us of the best climbing tree at camp. Because it's made with natural tree roots, each piece will be unique!
3. Vintage Style Felt Pennants ($36)
If your favorite summer camp activity was capture the flag, then you need these pennants. Pin them to your wall to show off your history of competitive prowess.
4. Wayfair Supreme Hurricane Lantern ($33)
There's nothing like the comforting glow of a lantern lighting up your bunk after a round of convincing ghost stories. This lantern has a fully adjustable cotton wick and burns for up to 26 hours for the perfect all-nighter.
5. Wayfair Canoe Bookcase ($86, was $150)
Reminisce on days by the lake (and display your favorite summer mementoes) with this bookcase.
6. Urban Outfitters Snail Stash Box ($16)
Organize your knickknacks with this cute stoneware stash box. It's like a pet rock but way better.
7. Arrow Throw Pillow Cover ($50, was $55)
Hit your mark with this decorative throw pillow cover. If it turns out archery just isn't your thing, then you can always fall back on pillow fighting.
9. DIY Camping Stool
This camping stool is the perfect (and portable) addition to both your hangout area and your campfire. S'mores, anyone? (via Brit + Co)
9. Brass Faux Bamboo Tabletop Easel ($35+)
There's nowhere more awesome to display your most precious art pieces than on this chic easel. What would you set on this functional sculpture?
10. Striped Oar with Hooks ($68, was $83)
Painted oars give a classic campground feel to whatever walls they rest on. With the added function of the hooks, you can hang them anywhere you need some organization.
11. Botanical Frames ($75)
Whether you surround your bunk or your breakfast nook, display these summertime florals for some added detail. Just remember, “leaves of three, let it be!"
12. DIY Mason Jar Indoor Garden
Speaking of florals, do you know all the amazing things you can do with a Mason Jar? This reincarnation turns a jumble of glass jars into an herb garden, but feel free to swap in your fave flowers.
13. DIY Round, Rustic Mirror
This wood mirror slice makes chopping wood look glamorous. Its leather strap is great for hanging on a decorative hook or toting around incase you ever need to start a fire.
14. Wood Map of United States ($21+, was 30+)
One man's trash is another man's national treasure. A handmade US map pumps up the patriotism of this wooden wall art.
15. Felt Campfire ($12+)
The only Smokey the Bear-approved way to play with fire! Don't forget the felt s'mores supplies!
16. ECOS Air Purifying Paint ($48+)
Paint your kitchen a bright sunrise yellow or your study leafy green with this ECOS paint that's designed to remove VOC particles from the air in your house.
17. Woodland Fox Nightlight ($21)
This cute critter is the ultimate camping companion. It automatically turns off after 15 minutes to conserve energy, and offers a soft glowing light inside your cabin...er, bedroom.
18. Let The Sunshine In Wall Tapestry ($32, was $45)
Some of our favorite memories from camp are watching the sunrise with our bffs. Revel in the beauty of the outdoors when you go to bed, and then wake up early to see the real thing!
19. 4-Piece Bamboo Bathroom Accessories Set ($30)
Bamboo has always been both sturdy and eco-friendly, and now it's an integral part of your summer camp-inspired look! We love the streamlined, clean look.
20. Wise Owl Tieback ($38)
These tieback owls are quite a hoot! Let them keep you company wherever you have curtains.
Would you decorate your house with pieces that remind you of your days at summer camp? Follow us on Pinterest for more DIY and summer inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.