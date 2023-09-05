Shop All The Studio McGee Target Finds We Love Right Now
If fall decor was a class, then Studio McGee Target gets a perfect 4.0 GPA in our book. Every piece feels carefully curated to maximize the cozy and inviting vibes in your home, giving trendy and classic all in one collection. It doesn't matter whether you're window shopping or looking for the perfect pièce-de-résistance to make your living room come alive, we've rounded up all the Studio McGee Target finds you'll definitely want to take home this year.
Sculpted Faux Shearling Accent Chair
We can't get enough of faux shearling and bouclé — hence this accent chair. Place it a corner in your bedroom or office for a boost of decor.
Knit Throw with Pom Tassels Throw Blanket
Warm tones look good on just about any fabric which is why you need this throw blanket. Add it to the center of your living room couch for a pop of color.
Ceramic Wave Bowl
You easily place this in the center of your natural wooden coffee table or on your bookshelf as a stand-alone fall decor piece.
Fall Floral Arrangement
Studio McGee knows that some of us don't have a green thumb to save our lives, and their giving us their best faux florals to makeup for it. With this beautiful fall floral arrangement, you can fake it 'til you make it.
Marble Bowl, Green
Do you really need a green marble bowl? That answer is up to you at the end of the day, but we think it's the perfect inexpensive piece to add a pop of color to any room in your space.
Bellfield Fully Upholstered Ottoman
Ottomans deserve to be as functional as they are gorgeous to stare at and we think this Studio McGee Target find fits the bill.
Medium Gloss Ceramic Table Lamp
Lamps are essential to bringing light into your home once the sun goes down, so you might as well have a cute one.
Double Medallion Persian Style Rug
This Persian style find is the perfect neutral rug to give your office a bit of persona.
Natural Woven Storage Bench
You need a stylish way to stay organized and Studio McGee knows this. Place all of your blankets, throw pillows, or whatever you need in this storage bench!
Oversized Woven Striped Square Throw Pillow
Oversized throw pillows are the stuff dreams are made of. This Studio McGee Target find will blend perfectly with your couch no matter how it's upholstered!
2-Head Floor Lamp Brass
We think you deserve all of the light you can when you're working on creative projects or catching up on your book club list after hours, and two is better than one with this double-headed lamp!
Shiffer Waterfall Woven Bench
What do we want? A woven bench! Where do we want it from? Studio McGee's Target collection — at least that's what we thought we heard you say.
Santa Monica Office Chair
Your desk chair should be as aesthetically pleasing as it is comfortable. Studio McGee's Santa Monica office chair is gonna give you all that and then some.
Thousand Oaks Wood Scalloped End Table
End tables are great for sprucing up a living room or bedroom. Whether you want to place all of your chargers in there or secretly stash that halloween candy you just bought, this Studio McGee Target find will hold it all.
72" Holladay Curved Wooden Bookcase
This bookcase is giving rustic '70s and we're here for it. It's the kind of piece you'll want to keep for years to come.
We already know which Studio McGee Target finds we're planning to fill our spaces with but we'd like to hear from you.
Which pieces stand out to you the most?
