Get Organized With These Colorful Wall Calendars That Will Last Well Into 2023
A new season often feels like the perfect time to get organized around the home: to deep-clean and clear clutter, freshen up your organizing supplies, and prepare for the events to come. For fall, that means marking a host of fun holiday events plus work to-dos and goals through the end of the year and beyond. Maybe it's a bit of nostalgia for back to school time but we are into the nondigital wall calendars that we can view front and center from our home office, kitchen, or entry. They're like wall art with a practical side. Here are 28 wall calendars — open-dated, mid-year, and looking ahead to 2023 — that will help you organize your time and thoughts for 2022-2023. They make great gifts too!
OPEN-DATED WALL CALENDARS
Poketo Spectrum Wall Planner ($48)
MID-YEAR WALL CALENDARS
Aye Planner Mid Year Bright and Bold Colour Calendar ($20)
2023 WALL CALENDARS
Art Shapes 12-Month Calendar ($20)
Kitchen Friends Calendar ($64)
Scandi Pattern Calendar ($31)
Colorful Floral Calendar ($21)
Artifact Uprising Modern Wall Calendar ($42+)
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more organizing ideas!
Additional Market Research by Meredith Holser.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.