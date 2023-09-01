The Martha Stewart Home Office Collection Helps You WFH Like The Domestic Goddess Herself
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Home and living icon, Martha Stewart, just launched an office line as part of her home brand – and it’s filled with everything your work-from-home setup could possibly need to help you thrive whilst on the clock! The latest drop has over 100 items to shop, including stylish organization solutions, furniture pieces, and deskside necessities. Each one is favorable for any space’s style and ridiculously easy to pair with your existing home goods. Here are the best home office products we’ve found to ‘add to cart.’
Martha Stewart Ivy Armless Swivel Task Chair
Add some flair to your desk with this swivel chair that's fitted with a sleek gold and white color combo.
Martha Stewart Everette Magnetic Dry Erase Monthly Calendar and Cork Board
This dry-erase board assists you in getting *all* the things done. Plus, it has a handy cork board panel in case you need to literally put a pin in something.
Martha Stewart Liam 2-Tier Mobile Office Storage and Printer Cart
This rolling cart is a life-saver when it comes to printing. Set your beloved printer on the top or bottom, then fill the remaining shelf space with paper, staples, folders – essentially anything you'd need to bring a presentation or printed work together.
Martha Stewart Brody Desktop Storage Organizers
If you're a chronic user of small desk accessories like binder clips or thumbtacks, these transparent boxes form a home for them, so you're not left feeling (and looking) too cluttered during the workday.
Martha Stewart Sharkey Home Office Computer Desk
The bronze metal details on this home office desk make it easy to show it off!
Martha Stewart Everette Cork Board Set
Whether you hang this trio up together or choose to scatter each piece throughout your home office, they'll help you stay motivated and on-task.
Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Stackable Office Desk Drawer Organizers
For those pesky desk drawers that never seem to be clean, these stackable bins can come in handy. You could even label each one for further tidiness.
Martha Stewart Emmett 3-Shelf Bookcase with Vertical Metal Frame
It's time to usher in an updated bookcase into your workspace! This open-facing one beckons to be filled with the essentials and some decor, too, if you please.
Martha Stewart Rayna Swivel Task Chair with Flared Arms
Working from home is always easier when you make it cozy, and this plush chair can certainly assist with those vibes.
Martha Stewart Brody Divided Lasy Susan Organizer
You gotta love a lazy Susan. This clear one shortens your search, whether you're looking for a paperclip or a pencil.
Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic 4 Compartment Pen Holder
Your headspace can become a lot clearer when things are put away. These chic compartments serve to streamline your workflow.
Martha Stewart Sora Stationary Swivel Task Chair
This swivel chair matches with practically any home decor style, and adds an air of elegance to your desk!
