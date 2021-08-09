24 Dorm Room Essentials That Will Make You Feel At Home
Going back to school requires a lot of preparation, from classes to decorating your dorm room. You need to get your classes in order, outfit your home office with some new school supplies, and grab all your textbooks. Sometimes it's easy to get so wrapped up in the details of school that you forget college will also be your home for the next year! We rounded up 23 of the best dorm room essentials to make your home away from home stylish and comfy.
Wild Sage™ Twin XL Sheet Set ($30)
Just because no one sees your sheets doesn't mean they can't be cute. Grab a few different pairs so you can switch up your look!
Portable Countertop Dishwasher ($300)
Who's got time to wash dishes by hand when you've got tests to study for? This countertop dishwasher has six wash programs, an LED digital control, and even an automatic indicator so you know when you've reached the correct water level.
Home Tool Kit in Soft-Sided Tool Bag ($39)
From hanging picture frames to fixing a broken door hinge, you never know when you'll need a tool bag.
Minor Figures Oat Milk Latte ($30 for 12)
Stock your mini fridge with some canned lattes (or mochas, or matcha) to take with you on your walk to class. Since it contains oat milk, you don't have to worry about dairy sensitivity!
BonBowl Cooktop + Bowl ($129)
This is the perfect way to heat up your leftovers without getting a ton of pots and pans dirty. It uses magnets to heat for a fast cook that takes a fraction of the time.
Mainstays 36-Pair Over-The-Door Shoe Rack ($20)
Nothing is more frustrating than coming home after a long day and tripping over a pair of shoes in the middle of the floor. Contain your shoes with this rack that will maximize your space and keep you organized.
Insignia™ LED HD Smart Fire TV ($170, was $200)
Stay up to date on all your favorite shows (we're looking at you Outer Banks) with this smart TV.
Dormify Lips Mirrored Wall Art ($99)
Add some sass to your decor with kissable wall art.
Cool Girl Candles CEO of Simping For Tom Holland Candle ($18)
We love candles, and we love our celebrity crushes, so why not mix the two? Pick from dozens of candles in honor of your fave celebrity, from Tom Holland to Chris Evans to Dylan O'Brien.
Einova Charging Stone ($60)
Charge your phone with this cute charging stone. Since it's wireless, it's super easy to transport.
NOICE Dental Gel ($20 for 4-month pack)
You also don't want to forget to grab some toiletries, including this all-natural and zero-waste toothpaste.
Blue Sky™ Brit + Co Rainbow Swirls Planner ($26)
As you start scheduling your classes and meetings, grab one of our planners to keep track of your assignments, grocery lists, and chores.
Dormify White Brick Removable Wallpaper ($50)
If you're dreaming of a post-grad apartment with a brick wall, test out this removable alternative! It'll give you a chic finish with a fraction of the work.
Cricut Joy ($160)
Whether you're working on an assignment or a personal project, a Cricut Joy is the perfect item for cards, labels, decals, and more.
Magic Bullet® Air Fryer ($60)
This air fryer is the perfect addition to any dorm because you'll get all your favorite fried goods without the oil. We can't wait to make alllll the French Fries.
Pure-Sky Microfiber Glove Dusting Mitt ($8)
Just add water to this dusting mitt! No detergents or sprays needed!
Dormify Ditsy Floral Comforter and Sham Set ($111, was $139)
Unfortunately, you can't paint your walls when you live in a dorm room, but you can bring a serious dose of color to your space with this sunny bedspread.
EveryPlate ($5 per meal)
This subscription service (which offers a student discount, btw) is a great option if you're transitioning to making your own food. With tasty options like burgers, pastas, and chicken, you'll find meals that you love.
PB Teen Cleary Loft Bed ($2,700+)
This piece might be a bit of a splurge, but it's got a bed, a desk, and some storage all in one!
TEZZA Creamy Collage Kit ($49)
Elevate your space with a chic collage. Consider this a two-for-one because for the first time, TEZZA's also releasing the preset used to edit the photos!
Grady's Cold Brew The Spouch ($8)
This super easy cold brew maker is a must-have for your mini fridge. Just fill with water, let sit overnight, and you've got half a dozen cups of cold brew!
Sterilite 66 Qt. Latch Box ($8+, was $10+)
These boxes are great for moving day and for keeping next season's clothes in one place. Since they're clear, you'll never forget what's inside.
PB Teen Hang-A-Round Chair ($200)
A place to relax in your room is a necessity, and a comfy chair is a great place to read your favorite book or eat some Ramen.
Evernote ($8 for Personal Plan)
Organize you work and your life with Evernote (who's offering 50% off a year of Evernote Personal to eligible students). You can keep your notes, tasks, and schedule all in one place!
What are your dorm room essentials? Do you have any ideas for your space that you're excited about? Let us know on Twitter!
