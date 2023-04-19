Dove's Self-Esteem Project And Lizzo Are Spreading Positivity Through Social Media
Cue the happy tears, because Dove just partnered up with our favorite singer and IRL girlboss Lizzo to launch their latest Dove Self Esteem Project initiative.
The project, titled the “2023 Dove Self-Esteem Project Research for Kids Online Safety” is on a mission to make social media safer and kinder for kids around the world, and TBH Lizzo is the perfect rep for this.
Since Lizzo’s popularity skyrocketed with “Truth Hurts” in 2019, she’s been an incredible advocate for women, positivity and inclusivity on social media.
“Social media is supposed to be a place where people can express themselves and be a source for beauty confidence, not anxiety. That's why I’m partnering with Dove again and calling on platforms to do more to make social media safe for young people. Seeing the negative impact social media is having on youth mental health today is devastating and has to stop. Join us and use your voice to help make change,” the “About Damn Time” singer said.
The project, which was founded in 2004, has aimed to instill confidence in young people around the world. Since its inception, the project has educated more than 94 million youth globally.
We can’t wait to see all of the amazing things Lizzo and Dove will accomplish together. 💖
Photo Courtesy of Dove
